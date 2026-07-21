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Ghana dismisses false South African media report on Ebola outbreak in Ghana

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 14:01 - 21 July 2026
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Health Minister, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh (left) and South African news outlet (SABC) logo (right)
Health Minister, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh (left) and South African news outlet (SABC) logo (right)
Ghana's Ministry of Health has dismissed as false a South African media report claiming the country has recorded 2,300 Ebola cases and 930 deaths. The Ministry says Ghana has not recorded any case of Ebola and has urged the public to rely on official information.
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  • The Ministry of Health has dismissed as false a South African media report claiming Ghana has recorded 2,300 Ebola cases and 930 deaths, insisting the country has no confirmed Ebola cases.

  • The Ministry says recent visits by Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh to ports of entry, laboratories and treatment centres were routine preparedness measures and do not indicate an Ebola outbreak.

  • Health authorities have urged the public to rely only on information from the Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service and to avoid sharing unverified reports that could cause unnecessary fear and panic.

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The Ministry of Health has dismissed as false a viral social media publication claiming that Ghana has recorded 2,300 Ebola cases and 930 deaths, urging the public to disregard the report and rely only on official sources for health information.

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In a statement issued by its Public Relations Unit, the Ministry said the publication, which appeared to be on the news crawler of SABC News, was inaccurate and had no basis in fact.

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The Ministry wishes to state unequivocally that Ghana has not recorded any case of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD). The figures being circulated are false, misleading, and should be disregarded

The Ministry said it became aware of the misinformation after the publication began circulating widely on social media, raising concerns among sections of the public.

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It explained that recent activities by Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, including visits to Ghana's points of entry, laboratories and treatment facilities, were part of routine preparedness measures and should not be interpreted as evidence of an Ebola outbreak.

"The Minister for Health, Hon. Kwabena Mintah Akandoh recently visited the points of entry, laboratories, and treatment facilities as part of Ghana's routine preparedness efforts to strengthen the country's readiness to prevent and respond to any potential public health emergency", it said.
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The Ministry stressed that the inspections formed part of Ghana's public health surveillance strategy aimed at ensuring the country remains prepared in the event of any infectious disease threat.

The Ministry urged Ghanaians to avoid spreading unverified information that could create unnecessary fear.

READ ALSO: US immigration judge questions credibility of OSP's allegations against Ken Ofori-Atta

The Ministry urges the public to rely only on official information from the Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service and to avoid sharing unverified reports that may cause unnecessary fear and panic.

The Ministry has been working with the Ghana Health Service, the World Health Organization (WHO) and other health partners to improve disease surveillance, train health workers and reinforce emergency response systems as part of Ghana's preparedness strategy.

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Health Minister, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh (left) and South African news outlet (SABC) logo (right)
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21.07.2026
Ghana dismisses false South African media report on Ebola outbreak in Ghana