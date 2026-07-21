Police trace alleged gold robbers to Awutu Senya East MP’s security team after wallet blunder

A wallet containing identification cards reportedly led police to arrest two alleged robbers linked to Awutu Senya East MP’s security team after a GH¢165,000 gold robbery in Ashanti Region.

Two men have been arraigned over an alleged gunpoint robbery of a gold-mining team in the Ashanti Region after police traced them through a wallet found at the crime scene.

Police say the suspects, who allegedly worked as security guards for Awutu Senya East MP Phyllis Naa Koryoo Okunor, used tactical uniforms during the operation.

Investigations are ongoing as police search for an alleged mastermind and recover the firearm reportedly used in the robbery.

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A wallet accidentally left behind at a robbery scene has led police to two men alleged to be members of the security team of Awutu Senya East MP, Phyllis Naa Koryoo Okunor, following a gunpoint highway ambush on a gold-mining team in the Ashanti Region.

The suspects, Justice Kpakpo Mingle, 31, also known as Nii, and Justice Mensah, 29, also known as Gaza, were arraigned before the Bekwai Circuit Court on charges of conspiracy to commit robbery and robbery under Sections 23(1) and 149 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

According to court documents filed by the prosecution, led by ASP Lloyd Baidoo, the robbery occurred at about 8:00 a.m. on May 22, 2026. Miner George Osei Tutu, together with Clinton Amankwa and Simon Ofori Amoah, was transporting raw gold ore from a mining site at Denkyei toward Fomena in a pickup truck with registration number GW 3813-25.

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Prosecutors say the vehicle was intercepted by armed men dressed in black and brown tactical military or police-style uniforms. The attackers allegedly forced the victims onto a bush road, where they seized raw gold ore valued at GH¢165,000, several mobile phones, and the vehicle’s ignition key before abandoning the miners in the area.

Police say the suspects hid in the bush until evening, changed out of the tactical clothing, and took a taxi to Adansi Asokwa, where they checked into Adom Ara Kwa Guest House using assumed names.

As reported by crimechecknews, investigators later discovered what they describe as the breakthrough piece of evidence: a wallet allegedly belonging to Justice Kpakpo Mingle. The wallet reportedly contained his Ghana Card, Voter ID card, driver’s licence, and a complimentary card for “Nii Akpaloo Concepts” bearing contact phone numbers.

Using the information found in the wallet, officers from the Ashanti South Police Intelligence Directorate (PID) traced Mingle to Kasoa Nyanyano Monaco, where he was arrested on June 10, 2026. Police say he subsequently led investigators to the arrest of Justice Mensah at Kasoa Akweley Junction.

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According to the prosecution, both men admitted involvement in the robbery during interrogation and identified Festus Mensah, also known as Gucci, an excavator operator working at the mining site, as the alleged mastermind who recruited them from Kasoa. Festus Mensah is currently on the run.

Court documents further state that investigations revealed the two suspects worked as security guards for Hon. Phyllis Naa Koryoo Okunor. Police allege that tactical uniforms issued to them in that role were used during the robbery to impersonate security personnel.

Investigators say the stolen gold ore was transported to Adabraka in Accra and sold to an unidentified gold dealer for GH¢151,000. The money was allegedly shared among the suspects.

Justice Mensah (GH¢60,000 share): Gave GH¢20,000 to his wife, Sakinatu, to deposit into her bank account. He used the remaining funds to settle personal debts and buy canopies, chairs, and foodstuffs for his late mother's upcoming funeral rites.

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Justice Kpakpo Mingle (GH¢60,000 share): He GH¢18,000 to purchase an Apsonic Jungle motorbike and spent the remainder on house rent and personal expenses.

Police have retrieved the black and brown tactical uniforms, combat boots, the guest house register, and an Apsonic Jungle motorbike allegedly purchased by Mingle with part of his share of the proceeds.