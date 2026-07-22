Discover the top 10 highest-ranked African footballers in Ballon d'Or history, from George Weah's historic triumph to Sadio Mané's remarkable second-place finish.

African football has produced some of the most electrifying talents the game has ever seen, yet the continent's presence at the top of the Ballon d'Or podium remains a rare and treasured occurrence.

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Only one African has ever lifted the trophy outright, and that solitary triumph still defines conversations about the continent's standing in global football.

Still, from Liberia to Egypt to Morocco, African stars have repeatedly forced their way into the game's most exclusive company.

Here's a look at the ten best individual finishes African players have recorded in Ballon d'Or history.

1. George Weah (Liberia) – 1st Place, 1995

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George Weah won the Ballon d'Or in 1995 as an AC Milan player

George Weah's 1995 triumph remains untouched three decades later. Playing for AC Milan, Weah combined explosive pace, brute strength and clinical finishing to become the first and only African to win football's most prestigious individual honour outright.

His win wasn't just a personal milestone; it became the benchmark every African star since has chased, and none has matched. Weah's name still opens every conversation about African football's global ceiling.

2. Sadio Mané (Senegal) – 2nd Place, 2022

Sadio Mane(Soccrates/Getty)

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Sadio Mané made history by finishing second in the 2022 Ballon d'Or, behind only France and Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema. The achievement made the Senegalese forward the highest-ranked African player in the prestigious award since George Weah won the Ballon d'Or in 1995.

Mané earned the recognition following a sensational 2021/22 campaign for both Liverpool and the Senegal national team.

On the international stage, he captained Senegal to their first-ever Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title, scoring the decisive penalty in the final against Egypt. He also played a pivotal role in helping the Teranga Lions qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

3. Didier Drogba (Ivory Coast) – 4th Place, 2007

Didier Drogba

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Didier Drogba's fourth-place finish came during his most dominant Chelsea season, where his physicality and big-match instincts terrorised Premier League defences. Drogba turned Ivory Coast into a football nation the world had to respect, and his 2007 placing reflected just how feared he'd become among Europe's elite strikers.

4. Mohamed Salah (Egypt) – 4th Place, 2025

Mohamed Salah celebrates the goal that sent Liverpool into the Champions League last 16

Mohamed Salah's 2025 finish matched Drogba's placing and marked his best-ever Ballon d'Or result after six nominations. Salah delivered an outstanding season with Liverpool, achieving his highest standing in the award to date, having previously placed fifth in 2019 and 2022. He finished fourth overall, edging out every other Premier League player in the vote.

Across all competitions, Salah scored 34 goals and provided 23 assists, winning the Premier League, PFA, and FWA Player of the Year awards along the way. It's a finish that cements Salah as arguably Africa's most statistically consistent modern forward, even as the trophy itself keeps slipping past him.

5. Samuel Eto'o (Cameroon) – 5th Place, 2009

Samuel Eto'o – 3 Titles

Samuel Eto'o's 2009 finish came at the peak of his powers with Inter Milan during their historic treble-winning campaign, which included a goal in the Champions League final. Eto'o's ruthless finishing and big-game temperament made him one of the most complete strikers of his generation, and his fifth-place finish remains one of the strongest showings ever by a Central African player.

6. Achraf Hakimi (Morocco) – 6th Place, 2025

Achraf Hakimi

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Achraf Hakimi's sixth-place finish in 2025 stands out because full-backs almost never crack this territory. Hakimi entered the year's voting as PSG's captain and Atlas Lions leader after a remarkable season that saw him help the club secure a historic quadruple, winning Ligue 1, the Champions League, the French Cup and the Champions Trophy – performances that earned him sixth place in France Football's global rankings.

He finished directly behind Raphinha and ahead of Kylian Mbappe in the final standings. It's a result that speaks to both his individual quality and Morocco's continued rise on the global football stage.

7. Riyad Mahrez (Algeria) – 7th Place, 2016

Leicester City's midfielder Riyad Mahrez runs with the ball during the English Premier League football match between Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur at King Power Stadium in Leicester, central England on May 18, 2017

Riyad Mahrez's seventh-place finish followed Leicester City's fairytale Premier League title win, one of the most improbable triumphs in football history. His dribbling, flair and goal contributions were central to that campaign, making his 2016 placing one of the most celebrated individual recognitions in Algerian football history.

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8. Victor Osimhen (Nigeria) – 8th Place, 2023

Victor Osimhen celebrating his goal for Napoli against Salernitana

Victor Osimhen's eighth-place finish followed a scintillating Serie A title-winning season with Napoli, where he finished as the league's top scorer. His pace, power and clinical edge in front of goal made him one of Europe's most sought-after strikers, confirming his place as one of Nigeria's most important modern forwards.

9. Yassine Bounou (Morocco) – 13th Place, 2023

Frankreich - Marokko 2:0; Yassine Bounou (MOR). Aktion, Einzelbild. *** Soccer, International Match, Men s, 2026 FIFA World Cup, Soccer World Cup, USA, Round of 16, Gilette Stadium, Boston, France vs. Morocco 2–0, Yassine Bounou

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Yassine Bounou's thirteenth-place finish is rare for two reasons: goalkeepers almost never crack the Ballon d'Or top twenty, and few Moroccans have ever featured this high. His heroics during Morocco's historic run to the 2022 World Cup semi-finals, paired with continued excellence at Sevilla, earned him recognition that shot-stoppers rarely receive.

10. Ademola Lookman (Nigeria) – 14th Place, 2024

Ademola Lookman won the Europa League with Atalanta in 2024