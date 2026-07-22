Top 5 safest cars in 2026 and their prices: Full rankings

For many car buyers, safety has become just as important as price, fuel economy or performance. While dozens of vehicles earn top crash-test ratings each year, only a select few stand out when real-world safety data is taken into account.

The Audi Q7 ranks as the safest car in the world for 2026, according to Informed for Life.

Only five vehicles out of more than 216 IIHS Top Safety Pick+ models met the highest safety standards.

The rankings combine crash test performance, real-world driver death rates and vehicle weight.

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Road safety research platform Informed for Life analysed more than 216 vehicles that received the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) Top Safety Pick+ award, the organisation's highest safety recognition, to identify the safest cars in the world for 2026.

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The ranking combines crash-test results with real-world driver death rates, producing a comprehensive safety score.

How the rankings were determined

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To qualify, each vehicle first had to earn the IIHS Top Safety Pick+ award before being assessed across four key crash tests: small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side impact and headlight performance.

Informed for Life also factored in demographic-adjusted driver death rates using data from the Highway Loss Data Institute (HLDI). Vehicles were scored out of 100 points, with 70 points allocated to crash-test performance and 30 points to real-world fatality data.

To make the final top five, vehicles also had to score "Good" in every crash-test category, weigh at least 4,300 pounds, achieve a manufacturer safety grade of B or higher, and meet the IIHS's tougher 2025 testing standards, which introduced a rear-seat passenger dummy in frontal crash tests.

The world's five (5) safest cars in 2026

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1. Audi Q7

Audi Q7.

The Audi Q7 tops the rankings after achieving outstanding results across every safety category. Weighing 4,949 pounds, it recorded perfect crash-test scores and carries an A+ manufacturer safety grade. Audi also has one of the lowest driver death rates among the brands assessed, making the Q7 the clear overall winner.

Price: $63,295–$83,790

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2. Volvo XC90

Marc Urbano|Car and Driver

The Volvo XC90 finished second with an A+ safety grade and a weight of 4,653 pounds. It narrowly missed the top position after receiving an "Acceptable" rather than "Good" rating in the IIHS's updated frontal crash test. The SUV nevertheless continues Volvo's long-standing reputation for occupant safety.

Price: $62,445–$75,245

3. Mercedes-Benz GLE

Mercedes-Benz GLE

Ranking third is the Mercedes-Benz GLE, which weighs 4,916 pounds and holds a B safety grade. It performed strongly across the assessment but lost points because of a moderate head and neck injury risk identified for rear-seat occupants during testing.

Price: $63,600–$95,500

4. Genesis GV80

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Michael Simari|Car and Driver

The Genesis GV80 secured fourth place. The luxury SUV weighs 4,815 pounds and also received a B safety grade. According to Informed for Life, its lower ranking is mainly due to limited historical driver death-rate data, as Genesis is a relatively new automotive brand.

Price: $59,195–$91,545

5. Infiniti QX60

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Infiniti QX60

The Infiniti QX60 completes the top five. At 4,510 pounds, it is the lightest vehicle in the rankings and carries a B safety grade linked to its parent company, Nissan. Its lighter weight was the primary reason it finished behind its rivals despite meeting all other qualifying criteria.

Price: $53,085–$69,880

What the rankings mean

Informed for Life notes that no safety ranking is perfect. Driver behaviour, road conditions and the types of crashes people experience all influence real-world fatality rates. Likewise, crash tests simulate specific scenarios and cannot predict the outcome of every collision.

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Even so, the rankings provide one of the most comprehensive assessments of vehicle safety by combining laboratory crash testing with real-world data.

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