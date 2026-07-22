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Abusuapanyin Tupac says he is not after Daddy Lumba’s money amid family disputes (VIDEO)

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 12:10 - 22 July 2026
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Daddy Lumba
Victor Kofi Owusu, popularly known as Abusuapanyin Tupac, has dismissed claims that his involvement in the affairs of the Ekuona family, the family of late Highlife legend Daddy Lumba, is motivated by an interest in the musician’s wealth.
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  • Abusuapanyin Tupac has denied claims that his involvement in Daddy Lumba’s family affairs is motivated by the late musician’s wealth, insisting that his goal is to restore peace among the family.

  • The former Ekuona family head called on Daddy Lumba’s wives, children and relatives to resolve their differences, saying unity is necessary to protect the Highlife legend’s legacy.

  • Daddy Lumba’s family has faced several disputes since his death in 2025, including disagreements over his estate, children and family leadership.

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The former family head, whose position within the Ekuona family is currently being contested, said his primary objective is to restore peace and unity among Daddy Lumba’s wives, children and other relatives so they can collectively protect the legacy of the late music icon.

Speaking in an interview with veteran musician Slimbuster, Abusuapanyin Tupac explained that he has no personal interest in Daddy Lumba’s properties or estate. He said his focus is on helping the family resolve its internal disagreements and create a united front, particularly for the benefit of the late musician’s children.

He said;

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I don't want anything; all I want is peace. I want everyone to come together so that we can support the women and children. I want all the children to be united

He added;

Because of what is happening, I'm unable to meet with all the children because if I meet with one, the next person will avoid me. I'm pleading with everyone to cease fire, come together and let's find a way forward

According to Abusuapanyin Tupac, the ongoing tensions within the family have affected his ability to maintain relationships with all of Daddy Lumba’s children, as some members have distanced themselves due to the disagreements surrounding the family.

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He further insisted that his involvement is driven by a desire for reconciliation rather than an attempt to gain control over the late musician’s estate.

He stated;

It is not because of Daddy Lumba's money that I am actively playing the role of a family head. My only aim is to ensure that his children and wives are united so they can properly manage his properties and preserve his legacy

Daddy Lumba, whose real name was Charles Kwadwo Fosu, died on 26 July 2025 at The Bank Hospital in Cantonments, Accra, at the age of 60 after a short illness.

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The Highlife legend was buried on 13 December 2025 after an injunction application challenging aspects of his funeral arrangements was dismissed by an Accra High Court.

Since his death, disputes have continued within the family over issues including his marital status, children and the management of his estate, with various parties expressing different views on how his legacy should be preserved.

@mo_cheddar1 #fypシ #fypシ゚viral🖤TikTok #fypシ゚viral🖤TikTok #fypシ ♬ original sound - Mo Cheddar
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