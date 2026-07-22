CAF President Patrice Motsepe tipped to lead FIFA as pressure mounts on Infantino to quit

CAF president Patrice Motsepe has been endorsed to succeed Gianni Infantino as FIFA president after 2031, with strong backing from South Africa's Sports Minister.

Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Patrice Motsepe has received strong backing to become the next FIFA president when Gianni Infantino is expected to step down after his anticipated third term in 2031.

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South Africa's Minister of Sport, Gayton McKenzie, believes Motsepe has the credentials and global respect to lead world football, insisting there would be little opposition to his candidacy once Infantino's tenure comes to an end.

South Africa backs Motsepe for FIFA's top job

Speaking to City AM, McKenzie praised the CAF president's leadership and contribution to African football, saying the continent would first unite behind Infantino's expected re-election before shifting its support to Motsepe.

"Let Infantino serve this term. He's going to serve another term. We'll make sure that is the case in Africa," McKenzie said.

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"As soon as that term is finished, we will all root for Patrice Motsepe to take over FIFA. He is well regarded, he is a man who gives back to football, and he has changed the face of African football."

McKenzie also highlighted CAF's recent achievements under Motsepe, pointing to the impressive performances of African nations at the 2026 FIFA World Cup as evidence of the continent's growing competitiveness.

CAF unanimously supports Infantino's third term

CAF

Earlier this year, the Confederation of African Football unanimously endorsed Gianni Infantino for re-election as FIFA president for the 2027–2031 term.

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The endorsement was approved during a meeting of CAF's 54 Member Associations held in Vancouver on April 29, 2026, under the leadership of Patrice Motsepe.

All 54 CAF member associations, including the Ghana Football Association (GFA), threw their support behind Infantino's bid for a third consecutive term, strengthening his position ahead of next year's FIFA presidential election, where he is widely expected to run unopposed.

The unanimous endorsement underscores the close relationship between FIFA and CAF during Infantino's presidency and signals Africa's continued influence in global football governance.

Javier Tebas calls on Infantino to step down

LaLiga President Javier Tebas

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Despite receiving widespread support from CAF, Infantino has also faced criticism from some of football's most influential administrators.

La Liga president Javier Tebas recently argued that the FIFA chief should step down, accusing him of prioritising commercial interests over the welfare of the sport.

Tebas has repeatedly criticised FIFA's decision to expand international competitions and introduce additional tournaments, claiming the growing football calendar has led to excessive fixture congestion and increased pressure on players and clubs.

His latest remarks add to the ongoing debate over the future direction of world football as FIFA continues to expand its global competitions.

Could Motsepe become FIFA's first African president?

CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe to meet President Mahama as GFA boss eyes new role

If Patrice Motsepe eventually succeeds Gianni Infantino after 2031, he would become the first African to serve as FIFA president.

The South African billionaire has overseen significant reforms since becoming CAF president in 2021, including improvements in governance, increased financial support for member associations, and higher prize money for CAF competitions.