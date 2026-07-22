Rejecting Ghana cedi coins could lead to 3 years' jail term and a fine, BoG warns

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has warned that traders, transport operators, businesses and individuals who refuse to accept Ghana cedi coins as payment could face arrest, prosecution, fines or up to three years' imprisonment under the country's currency laws.

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has warned that traders, transport operators, businesses and individuals who refuse to accept Ghana cedi coins as payment could face arrest, prosecution, fines or up to three years' imprisonment under the country's currency laws.

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has warned that traders, transport operators, businesses and individuals who refuse to accept Ghana cedi coins as payment could face arrest, prosecution, fines or up to three years' imprisonment under the country's currency laws.

The Bank of Ghana says refusing to accept Ghana cedi coins is a criminal offence punishable by up to three years' imprisonment.

The central bank says people who instruct others to reject coins can also be prosecuted and arrested without a warrant.

The notice follows an earlier warning against the misuse of Ghana cedi notes and coins.

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In a notice issued on Wednesday, July 22, signed by its secretary, Aimee Vyda Quashie, the central bank said it had observed the "widespread and persistent refusal" to accept 1 pesewa, 5 pesewa, 10 pesewa, 20 pesewa and 50 pesewa coins, as well as the GH¢1 and GH¢2 coins, despite all remaining legal tender.

The notice stated:

The Bank wishes to remind the general public that all coins issued by the Bank of Ghana remain the lawful currency of the Republic of Ghana and must be accepted and treated in accordance with the Bank of Ghana Act, 2002 (Act 612), as amended, the Currency Act, 1964 (Act 242) and other laws in force.

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According to the BoG, no trader, transport operator, business entity or individual has the legal authority to reject the coins on the grounds of inconvenience, low value or personal preference, provided they remain legal tender.

The central bank stressed that refusing to sell goods or provide services simply because a customer is paying with legal tender coins constitutes an offence under the Currency Act, 1964 (Act 242).

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It said anyone convicted of the offence could be sentenced to up to three years' imprisonment, fined, or both.

The BoG further warned that business owners or individuals who deliberately encourage, assist or instruct employees or others to reject coins would be liable to the same criminal penalties as those who commit the offence directly.

An image of a handcuff to illustrate and arrest

It also noted that anyone caught committing the offence may be arrested without a warrant, underscoring the seriousness of the law.

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The latest directive follows Notice No. BG/GOV/SEC/2026/17, issued on July 14, which addressed the misuse, abuse and illegal handling of Ghana cedi banknotes and coins. While that notice focused on the physical defacement and mishandling of currency, the new advisory targets the unlawful refusal to accept coins in commercial transactions.

The central bank said:

The public is strongly advised to desist from the rejection of coins issued by the Bank of Ghana. Persons and businesses who persist in this conduct may be subject to arrest, prosecution, fines, or imprisonment in accordance with the law.

The BoG added that it would work closely with the Ghana Police Service and other law enforcement agencies to enforce the law. It also encouraged members of the public to report incidents of coin rejection to the nearest Bank of Ghana office, the police, or through the Bank's official communication channels.

A notice issued on Wednesday, July 22, signed by its secretary, Aimee Vyda Quashie