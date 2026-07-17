Here's how much the Bank of Ghana's Gold Coin costs today

The Bank of Ghana has announced the official buy and sell prices for the Ghana Gold Coin for Friday, July 17, 2026, with the one-ounce coin selling at GH¢47,779.29.

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has announced the official pricing for the Ghana Gold Coin for Friday, July 17, 2026, with the one-ounce coin selling at GH¢47,779.29.

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According to the central bank's latest pricing update, the half-ounce gold coin is priced at GH¢24,245.57, while the quarter-ounce coin will sell for GH¢12,502.13.

The pricing is based on the previous day's London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) PM gold price, which closed at US$3,993.55 per ounce, and the Bloomberg reference exchange rate of GH¢11.5350 to the US dollar.

Ghana Gold Coin prices for Friday, July 17, 2026

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The Ghana Gold Coin is an investment product issued by the Bank of Ghana to give individuals and institutions an opportunity to invest in gold using the local currency.