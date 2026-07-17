Advertisement

US to limit period of stay for foreign students to 30 days after graduation

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 11:32 - 17 July 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
PC: bloomberg
Trump administration to cap foreign student stay in US at four years under new visa rulesThe Trump administration has confirmed sweeping changes to its student visa policy, introducing a four-year limit on how long most international students can remain in the United States unless they receive special approval to extend their stay.
Advertisement

  • The Trump administration will introduce new visa rules in September limiting most international students to a maximum stay of four years in the US, unless they receive federal approval for an extension.

  • The policy also reduces the post-graduation grace period from 60 days to 30 days and restricts students' ability to transfer between universities or change academic programmes.

  • While US officials say the changes will curb visa abuse and strengthen national security, education groups have criticised the policy as unnecessary and warned it will create uncertainty for international students.

Advertisement

According to BBC News; the new regulations, which are expected to take effect in September, will also tighten rules governing transfers between universities and changes to academic programmes. Under the revised policy, institutions will no longer have the authority to extend students' visa status, with that responsibility shifting to the federal government.

Announcing the changes, the US Department of Homeland Security said the measures are intended to strengthen immigration controls and national security.

The department stated that the policy "combats rampant visa abuse, and strengthens national security through regular vetting."

READ MORE: Kwesi Arthur postpones North American tour after revealing health issue

Advertisement

Previously, students holding F-1 and J-1 visas were admitted under a system known as "duration of status", allowing them to remain in the US for as long as they continued to meet the requirements of their academic programmes. The new rules replace that arrangement with a fixed period of authorised stay.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin defended the decision, saying,

For decades, foreign students have been admitted into the US indefinitely, allowing thousands to abuse our immigration system by perpetually enrolling in courses to avoid having to leave the US

The policy is expected to have a significant impact on postgraduate students, particularly those pursuing master's degrees, doctorates and research-based programmes, which often take longer than four years to complete. Delays caused by research funding, academic requirements or personal circumstances could make it more difficult for some students to finish their studies within the new timeframe.

READ MORE: Sam George faces backlash after teaming up with Stonebwoy for signature anthem

Advertisement

The administration has also reduced the grace period available to international graduates. Instead of the previous 60 days, students will now have just 30 days after completing their studies to leave the country or switch to another visa category.

The changes have drawn criticism from higher education organisations. NAFSA: Association of International Educators, which supports institutions enrolling international students, argued that the policy creates unnecessary obstacles for students and universities alike.

Its chief executive, Fanta Aw, criticised the move, saying it "injects uncertainty, bureaucracy, and fear into a system that has long worked effectively. It is a solution in search of a problem."

The revised student visa policy forms part of the Trump administration's broader efforts to tighten immigration controls and reduce the number of foreign students studying in the United States. The administration has previously proposed limiting international student admissions at some prestigious universities and has taken steps to revoke the visas of students who publicly criticised US foreign policy.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Entertainment
07.01.2026
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Here's how much the Bank of Ghana's Gold Coin costs today
News
17.07.2026
Here's how much the Bank of Ghana's Gold Coin costs today
Ghana cedi, Nigerian naira and Ugandan shilling expected to face pressure next week
News
17.07.2026
Ghana cedi, Nigerian naira and Ugandan shilling expected to face pressure next week
Accra-Kumasi Expressway
News
17.07.2026
CAGD denies social media claims that GH¢11bn has already been spent on Accra-Kumasi Expressway
Why Lionel Messi is favourite to win the Golden Boot and 2026 Ballon d'Or
Sports
17.07.2026
Why Lionel Messi is favourite to win the Golden Boot and 2026 Ballon d'Or
US to limit period of stay for foreign students to 30 days after graduation
Entertainment
17.07.2026
US to limit period of stay for foreign students to 30 days after graduation
FIFA confirms Slavko Vincic as the referee for Argentina vs Spain World Cup final
Sports
17.07.2026
FIFA confirms Slavko Vincic as the referee for Argentina vs Spain World Cup final