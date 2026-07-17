US to limit period of stay for foreign students to 30 days after graduation

Trump administration to cap foreign student stay in US at four years under new visa rulesThe Trump administration has confirmed sweeping changes to its student visa policy, introducing a four-year limit on how long most international students can remain in the United States unless they receive special approval to extend their stay.

The Trump administration will introduce new visa rules in September limiting most international students to a maximum stay of four years in the US, unless they receive federal approval for an extension.

The policy also reduces the post-graduation grace period from 60 days to 30 days and restricts students' ability to transfer between universities or change academic programmes.

While US officials say the changes will curb visa abuse and strengthen national security, education groups have criticised the policy as unnecessary and warned it will create uncertainty for international students.

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According to BBC News; the new regulations, which are expected to take effect in September, will also tighten rules governing transfers between universities and changes to academic programmes. Under the revised policy, institutions will no longer have the authority to extend students' visa status, with that responsibility shifting to the federal government.

Announcing the changes, the US Department of Homeland Security said the measures are intended to strengthen immigration controls and national security.

The department stated that the policy "combats rampant visa abuse, and strengthens national security through regular vetting."

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Previously, students holding F-1 and J-1 visas were admitted under a system known as "duration of status", allowing them to remain in the US for as long as they continued to meet the requirements of their academic programmes. The new rules replace that arrangement with a fixed period of authorised stay.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin defended the decision, saying,

For decades, foreign students have been admitted into the US indefinitely, allowing thousands to abuse our immigration system by perpetually enrolling in courses to avoid having to leave the US

The policy is expected to have a significant impact on postgraduate students, particularly those pursuing master's degrees, doctorates and research-based programmes, which often take longer than four years to complete. Delays caused by research funding, academic requirements or personal circumstances could make it more difficult for some students to finish their studies within the new timeframe.

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The administration has also reduced the grace period available to international graduates. Instead of the previous 60 days, students will now have just 30 days after completing their studies to leave the country or switch to another visa category.

The changes have drawn criticism from higher education organisations. NAFSA: Association of International Educators, which supports institutions enrolling international students, argued that the policy creates unnecessary obstacles for students and universities alike.

Its chief executive, Fanta Aw, criticised the move, saying it "injects uncertainty, bureaucracy, and fear into a system that has long worked effectively. It is a solution in search of a problem."