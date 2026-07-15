How to apply for a UK student visa without using a travel agent in 2026
The guidance, published on the UK government's official website, states that all Student visa applications must be submitted digitally and encourages applicants to complete the process themselves rather than paying intermediaries to handle their applications.
International students applying from outside the United Kingdom must first complete an identity verification process before submitting their applications.
Applicants can verify their identity either by using the UK Immigration: ID Check app to scan their identity documents while setting up or accessing a UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) account, or by visiting a visa application centre to provide biometric information, including fingerprints and a photograph.
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The online application system allows applicants to save their forms and return to complete them later, giving them enough time to gather the required documents before submission.
Documents required for a UK Student visa application
According to the guidance, every applicant must provide two essential documents:
A valid passport or another approved travel document.
A Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies (CAS), which is a unique reference number issued by a recognised UK educational institution after an applicant has accepted an offer of admission.
However, some applicants may need to submit additional documents depending on their personal circumstances.
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These may include proof that they have enough money to cover tuition fees and living expenses, an Academic Technology Approval Scheme (ATAS) certificate for certain courses and nationalities, parental or guardian consent for applicants under 18, tuberculosis test results where required, and written approval from a financial sponsor if the applicant's tuition or living costs were funded within the previous 12 months.
Processing time and faster options
The UK government says most completed Student visa applications are processed within three weeks under the standard service.
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Applicants who need a faster decision may be able to use an expedited service, although this comes with an additional fee.
The release of the guidance comes as immigration rules and access to UK visas continue to attract significant attention, particularly among international students seeking opportunities to study in Britain.
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