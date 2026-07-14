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‘Apostle Kwadwo Safo entrusted me with running Kristo Asafo Mission for four years’ - Osebo

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 16:28 - 14 July 2026
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Osebo
Osebo
Ghanaian fashion personality and devoted member of the Kristo Asafo Mission, Richard Brown, popularly known as Osebo, has revealed that the late Dr Apostle Kwadwo Safo entrusted him with the responsibility of coordinating the church’s activities for four years.
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  • Osebo says the late Dr Apostle Kwadwo Safo entrusted him with coordinating Kristo Asafo Mission's activities for four years (2017–2020), overseeing operations in Ghana and abroad.

  • “The man gave the church to me for four good years... I was like an ambassador,” Osebo said, explaining that he represented the mission and delivered important messages.

  • The celebrity stylist also revealed he has been a devoted member of Kristo Asafo Mission since 1986, has preached since the age of 11, and has no desire to hold an official position in the church.

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Osebo made the revelation during an interview on Hitz FM on Monday, 13 July 2026, while responding to questions about whether he serves as an elder or holds an official position within the church.

The celebrity stylist explained that although he has been deeply committed to the mission for decades, he has never sought a leadership title or formal role within the church.

He said;

No, I don't want any position in the church
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However, Osebo disclosed that Apostle Kwadwo Safo gave him significant responsibilities between 2017 and 2020, during which he represented and coordinated the church’s activities in several locations both in Ghana and abroad.

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He explained;

In 2017, the man gave the church to me for four good years. I was the one running the church from Accra, Takoradi, Italy, the UK, and Germany. If there's any message, I would be the one to go and deliver it

Clarifying his role, Osebo said he was not appointed as a church administrator but operated more like an ambassador who communicated the mission’s messages and represented its interests.

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He stated;

I was like an ambassador, so if there was any message, one guy from Kumasi and I were the ones who delivered it. He took the Ashanti Region, and I took Greater Accra,

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Osebo reiterated that his commitment to Kristo Asafo Mission has never been motivated by titles or positions, but by his desire to serve. He also revealed that preaching has been part of his life since childhood.

He said;

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I preach. I started preaching at the age of 11

The fashion icon further disclosed that he has been a member of Kristo Asafo Mission since **1986**, adding that he has remained loyal to the church throughout his life and has no plans to leave.

READ MORE: Meet the 22-year-old law student eyeing a parliamentary seat in Ghana's 2028 general election

He said his long-standing relationship with the mission reflects his personal dedication and spiritual journey rather than a pursuit of recognition or authority.

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