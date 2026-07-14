Mason convicted after admitting to stealing 4-year-old boy from Volta Region to Accra

A Togolese mason has been convicted by the Adentan Circuit Court after pleading guilty to stealing a four-year-old boy from Kpedze in the Volta Region and taking him to Accra, where he falsely claimed the child was his son.

A 25-year-old mason has been convicted by the Adentan Circuit Court after pleading guilty to stealing a four-year-old boy from Kpedze in the Volta Region and taking him to Accra.

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The convict, David Kpandoyo, a Togolese national, admitted to the offence of child stealing when he appeared before the court presided over by Angela Attachie.

Following his guilty plea, the court convicted him and adjourned the case to July 14, 2026, for sentencing.

During proceedings, Kpandoyo told the court that he had been drinking alcohol at a local drinking spot when the child approached him. He claimed he gave the boy some money, took him home, and could not remember what happened afterwards because he was intoxicated.

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The prosecution, led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Patience Mario with Chief Inspector Jacob Nyarko, outlined how the incident unfolded.

As reported by GNA, according to the prosecution, the complainant, Mr Bismark Gbago, a 52-year-old painter who lives at New Legon in Accra, reported to police after finding the young boy wandering alone in the neighbourhood on July 3, 2026.

The child was unable to identify where he lived or how he had arrived there. Investigators established that the boy had disappeared from Kpedze in the Volta Region on July 1, 2026, where he lived with his mother, 25-year-old hairdresser Ms Patience Ablordefey Afefa.

The child is a Kindergarten One pupil. The prosecution said that after announcements were made within the New Legon community to locate the child's family, Kpandoyo appeared and claimed the boy was his son.

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He accompanied the complainant to the New Legon Police Station to identify the child. However, police became suspicious after Kpandoyo failed to provide any documents proving he was the child's father.

He was also unable to take officers to the child's mother or provide credible information about the child's background.

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The investigation took a decisive turn later that day when police received a missing child flyer containing the boy's photograph and the contact details of his mother, indicating that the child had been reported missing from Kpedze.

Police immediately contacted the child's mother and asked her to report to the station with the child's birth certificate and weighing card because another individual was claiming to be the child's parent.

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On July 6, 2026, Ms Afefa arrived at the New Legon Police Station with relatives and confirmed that she had no knowledge of Kpandoyo and had never met him.

During police investigations, Kpandoyo admitted in his cautioned statement that the child was not his son. He further confessed that while working in Kpedze, he stole the four-year-old boy and transported him to Accra.