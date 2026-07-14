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GoldBod invests GH¢8.4m to rehabilitate water treatment plants affected by galamsey in Western and Central regions

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 15:29 - 14 July 2026
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GoldBod has signed an GH¢8.4 million agreement with Ghana Water Limited to rehabilitate three water treatment plants in the Western and Central regions damaged by illegal mining, aiming to improve access to clean and safe drinking water.
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  • GoldBod has committed GH¢8.4 million to rehabilitate three water treatment plants in the Western and Central regions affected by pollution from illegal mining activities.

  • The project will restore the Bonsa, Daboase and Sekyere Heman water supply systems, helping improve the production and delivery of clean drinking water to affected communities.

  • GoldBod and Ghana Water Limited say the initiative forms part of a broader effort to promote responsible mining, environmental restoration and sustainable access to safe water in Ghana.

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The Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) has signed an GH¢8.4 million agreement with Ghana Water Limited (GWL) to rehabilitate 3 major water supply systems damaged by the effects of illegal mining, with the aim of improving access to clean water in parts of the Western and Central regions.

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GoldBod Chief Executive Officer Sammy Gyamfi and the Managing Director of Ghana Water Limited (GWL), Hon. Adam Mutawakilu
GoldBod Chief Executive Officer Sammy Gyamfi and the Managing Director of Ghana Water Limited (GWL), Hon. Adam Mutawakilu

The project will focus on the Bonsa, Daboase and Sekyere Heman water treatment plants, which have struggled to operate efficiently because of high turbidity caused by excessive mud, silt and other particles washed into rivers largely through illegal mining.

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According to GoldBod, the poor quality of raw water has reduced the ability of the treatment plants to produce safe drinking water, affecting thousands of residents in the beneficiary communities.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, GoldBod Chief Executive Officer Sammy Gyamfi said the intervention followed an independent technical assessment carried out after Ghana Water Limited requested support.

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"The team's findings confirmed the urgent need for intervention. This led GoldBod to approve funding for the rehabilitation of three of the six treatment plants as the first phase of the project," he said according to Kessben.
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Under the agreement, Ghana Water Limited will carry out the rehabilitation works, while GoldBod will monitor implementation to ensure the funds are used for their intended purpose and the project is completed on schedule.

Mr Gyamfi said access to safe drinking water is essential to national development and aligns with GoldBod's commitment to responsible mining and environmental sustainability.

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He added that if the first phase is successfully completed, GoldBod will consider financing the rehabilitation of three additional water treatment plants at Baifikrom, Kwanyako and Essagyir.

Illegal mining has remained one of Ghana's biggest environmental challenges, polluting major rivers, increasing the cost of water treatment and threatening access to safe drinking water in several communities. 

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