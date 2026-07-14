7 oldest churches in Africa and where to find them

Africa is home to some of the oldest Christian churches in the world, with a history of the faith that stretches back nearly two (2) millennia.

Africa is home to some of the world's oldest Christian churches, many of which are still active today.

Egypt and Ethiopia dominate the list with historic churches and monasteries dating back nearly 2,000 years.

These sites remain important centres of worship, history and pilgrimage.

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Long before Christianity spread across much of Europe, thriving Christian communities had already been established in parts of Egypt and Ethiopia, laying the foundations for some of the world's oldest surviving places of worship.

Many of these churches remain active today, serving as centres of faith while preserving centuries of religious, cultural and architectural heritage.

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They have withstood invasions, wars, political upheavals and the passage of time, making them enduring symbols of Africa's contribution to the history of Christianity.

Drawing on research published by Campus Cybercafe, here are seven (7) of the oldest churches on the continent and the stories behind them.

Also Read: Top 5 countries with the most churches in the world

1. St Mark's Coptic Orthodox Church

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Saint Mark Coptic Orthodox Church (Alexandria) - Egypt Tours Portal (IE) Creator: https://www.egypttoursportal.com/blog/egypt-attractions/alexandria-attractions/saint-mark-coptic-orthodox-church/ Copyright: https://www.egypttoursportal.com

Widely recognised as Africa's oldest Christian church, St Mark's Coptic Orthodox Church in Alexandria, Egypt traces its origins to the first century AD, when tradition says the Apostle Mark established the Christian community in Alexandria. Although rebuilt several times, it remains the spiritual home of the Coptic Orthodox Church and the seat of the Coptic Pope.

2. Church of St George

Bet Giorgis, the mythical rock church - Archeotravelers.com

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Also known as Bete Giyorgis, located in Lalibela, Ethiopia, this remarkable twelfth-century church was carved entirely from a single block of volcanic rock under King Lalibela. Its distinctive cross-shaped design and extraordinary craftsmanship have earned it UNESCO World Heritage status, making it one of Africa's most iconic religious landmarks.

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3. Church of Our Lady Mary of Zion

The Church of Our Lady Mary of Zion | Review of Religions

Dating back to the fourth century AD, this church is among Ethiopia's holiest religious sites. According to Ethiopian tradition, it is the resting place of the biblical Ark of the Covenant. The present structure incorporates later renovations while preserving its immense spiritual significance.

4. The Hanging Church

The Hanging Church in Old Cairo | Coptic Cairo

The Hanging Church, or El Muallaqa, was built above the gatehouse of an ancient Roman fortress in Old Cairo, giving it the appearance of hanging above the ground. Dating from the third or fourth century AD, it is renowned for its wooden ceiling resembling Noah's Ark and its collection of historic icons.

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5. Monastery of Saint Anthony

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St Anthony Monastery: History, Attractions & Structure Creator: https://www.egypttoursportal.com/blogs/egypt-attractions/st-antony-monastery/ Copyright: https://www.egypttoursportal.com/blogs/

Founded in the fourth century AD, the Monastery of Saint Anthony in Eastern Desert, Egypt is widely regarded as the world's oldest Christian monastery. Established by followers of Saint Anthony the Great, it became the model for Christian monastic life and continues to function as a monastery today.

6. Debre Damo Monastery

Debre Damo Monastery - Ethiopia │ Apsaidal

Established in the sixth century AD, Debre Damo Monastery located in Tigray, Ethiopia sits atop a steep cliff in northern Ethiopia and can only be reached by climbing a rope. Founded by Abuna Aregawi, one of the Nine Saints, it remains an important centre of Ethiopian Orthodox monastic life and preserves valuable ancient manuscripts.

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7. St Catherine's Monastery

Visit Saint Catherine Monastery from Sharm El-Sheikh

Built in the sixth century AD during the reign of Byzantine Emperor Justinian I, St Catherine's Monastery stands at the foot of Mount Sinai, Sinai Peninsula, Egypt traditionally believed to be where Moses received the Ten Commandments. It houses one of the world's oldest continuously operating libraries of Christian manuscripts and is recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

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A lasting legacy

Credit: Dan Kitwood / Staff / Getty Images

These ancient churches are more than historic monuments. They remain living centres of worship that reflect Africa's pivotal role in the development of Christianity.