10 African countries that have extradition agreements with the United States

The United States has extradition agreements with several African countries, including Ghana, Nigeria, South Africa and Kenya. Here is the full list, how the treaties work, and what they mean for international criminal cooperation.

A list of 10 African countries that currently have extradition treaty arrangements with the United States, enabling cooperation in the transfer of suspects and convicted persons accused of serious crimes.

Countries on the list include Ghana, Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, The Gambia and the Republic of the Congo.

While these treaties provide a legal framework for extradition, each request is considered individually and must satisfy the legal requirements of both countries before a suspect can be transferred.

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The United States has extradition treaties or treaty arrangements with a number of African countries, allowing suspects or convicted persons accused of serious crimes to be transferred between jurisdictions under specific legal procedures.

While an extradition treaty does not guarantee that every request will be approved, it provides the legal framework for countries to cooperate on criminal matters such as terrorism, drug trafficking, cybercrime, financial crimes, fraud and murder.

Many of the agreements involving African countries stem from extradition treaties signed between the United States and the United Kingdom during the colonial era. Below are the African countries that currently have extradition treaty arrangements with the United States.

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Ghana

Ghana flag

Ghana's extradition arrangement with the United States traces its legal foundation to the 1931 U.S.–United Kingdom Extradition Treaty, which entered into force in 1935 and continued to apply after Ghana gained independence in 1957. The 2 countries have since cooperated on extradition requests involving fraud, cybercrime and other serious offences.

The United States and Ghana also maintain broader law enforcement cooperation through mutual legal assistance, anti-money laundering initiatives and security partnerships. Ghana's Extradition Act governs how foreign extradition requests are processed through the country's courts. The most recent case of extradition is that of ‘Abu Trica’, who was extradited to the U.S on Thursday, July 9, 2026.

Nigeria

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Nigerian Flag

Nigeria is among the United States' most active extradition partners in Africa. Like Ghana, its extradition arrangement derives from the 1931 U.S.–UK treaty, which remained in force after Nigeria's independence.

In recent years, Nigeria has extradited several high-profile suspects wanted by U.S. authorities on charges including business email compromise (BEC), internet fraud, wire fraud, romance scams and cybercrime. Cooperation between the 2 countries has intensified as both governments combat transnational organised crime.

South Africa

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South Africa has one of the continent's most modern extradition treaties with the United States. The bilateral treaty was signed in 1999 and entered into force in 2001. The agreement provides a legal framework for extraditing fugitives accused or convicted of offences punishable under the laws of both countries. South Africa has also worked with the U.S. on cases involving financial crime, drug trafficking, organised crime and corruption.

Kenya

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Kenya's extradition relationship with the United States also stems from the 1931 treaty between the United States and the United Kingdom. The 2 countries have strengthened judicial and law enforcement cooperation over the years, particularly in combating terrorism, wildlife trafficking, money laundering and cybercrime. Kenya remains a key U.S. security partner in East Africa.

Sierra Leone

Sierra Leone flag

Sierra Leone continues to recognise the extradition arrangements inherited from the former British treaty framework with the United States. Although extradition cases between the 2 countries are relatively rare, both governments cooperate on criminal justice matters through international legal mechanisms and regional security partnerships.

The Gambia

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The Gambia's extradition arrangement with the United States originates from the 1931 U.S.–UK Extradition Treaty, which entered into force in 1935. The country has expanded cooperation with the United States in recent years on anti-corruption, financial crimes and broader rule-of-law initiatives following democratic reforms.

Zambia

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Zambia maintains an extradition treaty relationship with the United States through the succession of the British-era treaty after gaining independence. The 2 countries also collaborate on anti-corruption efforts, wildlife crime investigations, drug enforcement and financial crime investigations.

Seychelles

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Seychelles Flag

Although relatively small, Seychelles has an extradition treaty arrangement with the United States inherited from the British treaty system. The island nation works closely with international partners on maritime security, piracy, financial crime and money laundering investigations in the Indian Ocean region.

Zimbabwe

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Zimbabwe signed a modern bilateral extradition treaty with the United States in 1997, which entered into force in 2000. The treaty covers offences that are punishable under the laws of both countries and provides legal procedures for handling extradition requests through the courts.

Republic of the Congo

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The Republic of the Congo is covered by a series of extradition arrangements that date back to treaties signed between the United States and France in 1909, 1929 and 1936. These agreements continue to provide the legal basis for extradition cooperation between the 2 countries. Although extradition requests are infrequent, the treaty framework remains in force for offences that satisfy the legal requirements of both jurisdictions.

Extradition treaties enable countries to prevent suspected criminals from escaping justice simply by crossing international borders. They establish legal procedures that protect the rights of the accused while allowing governments to cooperate in prosecuting serious offences.

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