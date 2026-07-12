UK updates visa requirement for Ghana and 32 African nations: See list

The UK Home Office has reaffirmed that citizens of Ghana and 32 other African countries must obtain a visa before travelling to or transiting through the United Kingdom. The updated immigration guidance outlines entry clearance requirements for short-term visits.

Ghanaians and citizens of 32 other African countries must continue to obtain a UK visa before travelling to or transiting through the United Kingdom under updated Home Office guidance.

The UK Home Office reaffirmed that nationals of more than 100 countries and territories require entry clearance before visiting the UK unless they qualify for specific exemptions.

Travellers are advised to check the latest visa requirements and secure the appropriate visa before booking their trips to avoid travel disruptions or being denied boarding.

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Ghanaians planning to travel to the United Kingdom must continue to obtain a visa before entering or even transiting through the country, following updated immigration guidance issued by the UK Home Office.

The revised Immigration Rules reaffirm the nationalities that require entry clearance before travelling to the UK for visits or stays of up to 6 months.

Ghana remains on the list alongside 32 other African countries, including Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire, Senegal, Uganda and Tanzania. The updated guidance also applies to passengers transiting through the UK.

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The Home Office said nationals of more than 100 countries and territories must obtain a visa before travelling unless they qualify for specific exemptions under UK immigration rules.

The guidance also requires stateless persons and travellers using documents other than recognised national passports or identity cards to obtain entry clearance before travelling.

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For Ghanaians, the update serves as a reminder that a valid UK visa is still required before making travel plans. Travellers are advised to apply well in advance to avoid delays or being denied boarding.

The UK remains one of the most popular destinations for Ghanaians travelling for education, business, tourism and family visits.

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Thousands of Ghanaians apply for UK visas each year, with students, professionals and families making up a significant share of applicants.

It is advised that travellers check the latest visa requirements before booking flights. The updated guidance is in line with the UK's ongoing efforts to strengthen border security and ensure compliance with its immigration laws.

The 33 African countries listed are: