Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Bahamas, The Hon. Philip Edward Davis and Ghana's Foreign Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Bahamas, The Hon. Philip Edward Davis and Ghana's Foreign Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Bahamas to recruit 300 Ghanaian teachers this year under new bilateral agreement – Ablakwa

The Bahamas will recruit 300 Ghanaian teachers in 2026 under a new bilateral agreement, Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has announced following official talks.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has announced that the Commonwealth of the Bahamas will recruit 300 Ghanaian teachers this year under a new bilateral agreement aimed at expanding labour mobility and strengthening educational cooperation between the two countries.

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The announcement posted on Facebook on Saturday, July 11, 2026, following his official visit to the Caribbean nation to represent President John Dramani Mahama at the Bahamas' 53rd Independence Anniversary celebrations.

According to the minister, the recruitment forms the first phase of a new education cooperation between Ghana and the Bahamas, following bilateral discussions with Bahamian Prime Minister Philip Edward Davis.

Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Bahamas, The Hon. Philip Edward Davis and Ghana's Foreign Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

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Ablakwa said he conveyed President Mahama's gratitude to the Bahamian leader for extending a special invitation to Ghana for the independence celebrations.

I am delighted to announce that following official negotiations, Bahamas is ready to receive 300 Ghanaian teachers this year to boost education in that brotherly and beautiful country, he wrote.

He explained that the initiative marks the beginning of broader cooperation in the education sector and builds on the success of an existing arrangement involving Ghanaian nurses working in the Bahamas.

The Foreign Minister noted that Bahamian authorities have expressed satisfaction with the professionalism and work ethic of Ghanaian nurses serving in the country, a development he said has helped pave the way for the recruitment of teachers.

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The 300 Ghanaian teachers will usher a new era of expanded labour mobility beyond health workers between our two nations, Ablakwa stated.

He also highlighted the historical ties between the two countries, saying Ghana and the Bahamas share a deep ancestral connection, with many Bahamians tracing their heritage to Ghana.

Ablakwa congratulated the Commonwealth of the Bahamas on its 53rd Independence Anniversary and reaffirmed Ghana's commitment to strengthening diplomatic relations through partnerships that create opportunities for Ghanaians.

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