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Meta removes Instagram AI image feature after privacy concerns over use of users’ photos

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 13:32 - 11 July 2026
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Meta has removed its Muse Image AI feature on Instagram after privacy concerns emerged over the use of public account content to create AI-generated images. The company said it had listened to feedback and pulled the tool.
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Meta has removed a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature on Instagram that allowed users to create fake or altered images using content from other public accounts after it faced criticism over privacy concerns.

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The feature was part of the company’s new AI image generator, Muse Image, which was launched on Tuesday.

Meta said Muse Image was created to serve as a “creative partner” that understands users’ world and makes it easier to transform ideas into high-quality visuals that can be downloaded and shared across platforms, including Instagram feeds, stories and chats.

READ ALSO: Every Meal Counts: 7 simple ways to reduce food waste and help fight climate change

It allowed users of Meta’s AI chatbot to tag public Instagram accounts and use images from those accounts to generate AI-created content.

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However, the tool quickly attracted criticism because Instagram users were automatically included, meaning people with public accounts could have their images used to create AI-generated content without their direct approval.

Following the backlash, Meta admitted that the feature had not met expectations and announced that it had been removed.

Our intent was to provide a useful creative tool and to give people control over whether their public content could be referenced in this way, Meta said.

We've heard the feedback.

READ ALSO: All you need to know about the WhatsApp username feature - No more sharing your number

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The organisation had earlier warned its members and Instagram users about the risks of allowing AI tools to use people’s likeness without consent.

Meta said Muse Image was initially designed for Instagram, but it had plans to introduce more AI features across its other platforms, including WhatsApp, Facebook and Messenger. The company is also developing an AI video generation tool.Meta declined to provide further comments on the decision.

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