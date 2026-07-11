GNFS officer chases moving trotro after passenger throws sachet rubber onto road during clean-up exercise (Video)

A Ghana National Fire Service officer has gone viral after stopping a moving trotro and making a passenger retrieve a sachet water wrapper she threw onto the road.

A Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) officer has drawn widespread praise after taking swift action against a passenger who allegedly threw a sachet water wrapper onto the road from a moving trotro.

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In a video circulating on social media, the officer is seen chasing down the vehicle after witnessing the act of littering. He stopped the trotro and instructed the young woman to get off, retrieve the discarded plastic waste and dispose of it properly before allowing the vehicle to continue its journey.

The incident comes as Ghana intensifies efforts to improve environmental sanitation through the National Flood Aftermath Clean-up Exercise, a nationwide campaign launched to clear drains, remove waste and reduce the risk of flooding following recent heavy rains.

As part of the initiative, the government directed the closure of shops, markets and other commercial establishments from 6:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday, July 10, and Saturday, July 11, 2026, to allow residents to participate in community clean-up activities.

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Authorities have repeatedly warned that indiscriminate littering, especially the disposal of plastic waste into gutters and waterways, is one of the leading causes of blocked drains and flooding in many parts of the country.

The nationwide clean-up exercise is intended not only to clear existing waste but also to encourage citizens to adopt responsible sanitation practices.

The officer's intervention has since sparked widespread discussion on X, with many users applauding his actions while calling for stricter enforcement of sanitation laws.

X user @nhyira_premium argued that stronger punitive measures were needed to tackle the culture of littering.

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We need to start caning people for this indiscipline. It has become an unconscious practice that people walk around and throw waste away by-heart. This country ankasa we have a problem. We must use task force to compel people to use footbridges which they cry for due to the accidents for crossing roads. We have to use task force to compel people not to sell by the wayside because it is dangerous and affects everyone. We no value as a country and everyone just want to behave anyhow. We must change if we want to develop.

Another user, @miss_dags, questioned why anyone would litter despite the country's current sanitation challenges.

How do some people think? Upon everything going on you throw sachet rubber out of a moving trokis. What happened to placing it in your bag

A user identified as @BroniGeoffrey welcomed the officer's action but believed additional sanctions should have been imposed.

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Lovely. Absolutely lovely. Only one thing fell short. The severity of the restitution. In order to ensure duty of care, the driver and his conductor should have been made to join her to pick litter in the area for 1hr before continuing the journey.

Similarly, @Mawu_Likplim suggested that the punishment did not go far enough.

That's not deterrent enough. Her journey should have been halted on the spot, and she should have been made to clean the surrounding gutters. It's deeply disappointing that, amid everything the country is currently facing, she still chose to litter so casually.

The incident has reignited conversations about personal responsibility in maintaining clean communities, with many social media users urging authorities to consistently enforce sanitation regulations as the country works to prevent flooding and improve environmental cleanliness.

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