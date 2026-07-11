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Another TikToker arrested for publishing false news and hurling insults at the President Mahama

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 10:53 - 11 July 2026
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TikToker Camilla Alhassan (left) and Pres. John Dramani Mahama (right)
TikToker Camilla Alhassan (left) and Pres. John Dramani Mahama (right)
TikToker Camilla Alhassan has pleaded guilty to charges of publishing false news and offensive conduct after her arrest over videos targeting President John Dramani Mahama. An Accra Circuit Court has ordered a pregnancy test before sentencing on July 16, 2026.
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  • TikToker Camilla Alhassan has pleaded guilty to charges of publishing false news and offensive conduct after her arrest by the Ghana Police Service.

  • An Accra Circuit Court ordered the content creator to undergo a pregnancy test before sentencing, which has been scheduled for July 16, 2026.

  • The charges stem from videos in which Alhassan allegedly made unsubstantiated claims about President John Dramani Mahama, sparking widespread public debate on social media.

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TikTok content creator Camilla Alhassan has pleaded guilty before an Accra Circuit Court to charges of offensive conduct and publication of false news following her arrest by the Ghana Police Service over videos she shared about President John Dramani Mahama according to reports. 

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The 43-year-old appeared before Accra Circuit Court 1 on Friday, June 10, the same day she was arrested, where she admitted to all the charges preferred against her.

Presiding judge Her Honour Emmanuella Asmah deferred sentencing to July 16, 2026, and ordered that Alhassan undergo a pregnancy test before the court delivers its judgment. She has been remanded into lawful custody pending the sentencing hearing.

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The charges stem from a series of videos posted on TikTok in the aftermath of recent flooding and fire outbreaks in parts of Accra. In the videos, Alhassan allegedly made unsubstantiated claims that President Mahama had sacrificed 32 cows to secure political power to conceal his purported sacrifices. 

Investigators say the claims were not supported by any evidence and spread widely across social media.

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“I’m not the one who said it, it was my pastor”, she clarified in her subsequent video.

Before her arrest, Alhassan uploaded another video claiming that a woman who identified herself as an officer of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) had contacted her and instructed her to report to the CID headquarters or risk being arrested.

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She told her followers she intended to comply voluntarily and would be accompanied by her brother.

“Right now I’m not in the house, I’m hiding because the BNI are looking for me because of the insults”, she said in the video.

The case has generated significant public attention, with discussions on social media centring on the limits of free expression, the legal consequences of publishing unverified allegations online, and the responsibility of content creators in the digital space. 

READ ALSO: ‘I'm built for this battle’ - Chairman Wontumi vows to lead NPP back to power in 2028

The Ghana Police Service has not publicly disclosed additional details of its investigations beyond the charges brought before the court. 

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The matter is expected to resume on July 16, when the court is scheduled to sentence Alhassan after receiving the results of the ordered pregnancy test.

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