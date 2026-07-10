‘I'm built for this battle’ - Chairman Wontumi vows to lead NPP back to power in 2028
Speaking during a strategic meeting with the Asia and Pacific Caucus of the NPP External Branches, Wontumi described the party's overseas members as key partners in policy advocacy, fundraising and voter mobilisation.
He acknowledged that the party had made mistakes by failing to engage its grassroots supporters and members abroad effectively.
"One of the mistakes we made was not engaging our grassroots and our brothers and sisters in the diaspora as effectively as we should have. We failed to listen to their concerns and fully harness their ideas and contributions. That must change," he said.
Wontumi stressed that a strong working relationship between the party's flagbearer and national chairman would be crucial to the NPP's future success.
"The relationship between the Flagbearer and the National Chairman must be one of trust, respect and unity. That partnership is essential to our success and must never be compromised."
Declaring his intention to contest for the chairmanship, he said he was prepared for the task ahead.
"I am built for this battle, and I am fully prepared for the challenge of leading our Party back to power. I am ready to serve as National Chairman. My focus is to unite our Party, energise our grassroots, and lead the NPP back to victory."
On party discipline, Wontumi said while the NPP must remain firm, there should also be room for reconciliation.
"The Party must remain disciplined. We cannot allow blackmail or undue pressure to dictate our decisions. The punishment imposed has served its purpose. It is time to look at the bigger picture and work towards reconciliation where possible."
He also disclosed plans to engage former presidential aspirant Kennedy Agyapong.
Also Read: Chairman Wontumi vows to avoid personal attacks as he pays courtesy call on Dr Bawumia and Akufo-Addo
"I will personally find an opportunity to engage Kennedy Agyapong because dialogue and unity are important for the future of our Party."
Wontumi further revealed that the party would continue consultations on possible reforms to its delegates system, including whether ordinary members should play a greater role in electing party executives.
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