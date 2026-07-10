Carlos Queiroz denies resigning as Black Stars coach after World Cup exit

Ghana head coach Carlos Queiroz has dismissed widespread reports claiming he has resigned from his role, insisting that his recent emotional social media post was simply a message of appreciation to the Ghanaian people.

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The experienced Portuguese tactician clarified his position during an unexpected conversation with a football fan from the United States, stressing that he remains in charge of the Black Stars.

"I've not resigned. I was just sending my message of gratitude," Queiroz said.

Speculation over the 73-year-old's future intensified after he shared a heartfelt message on his official Instagram account following Ghana's 1-0 defeat to Colombia in the Round of 32 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In the post, Queiroz expressed his gratitude to Ghanaian supporters, his players and the football authorities for their unwavering support throughout the Black Stars' World Cup campaign.

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The emotional statement was widely interpreted by several local and international media outlets as a farewell message, sparking reports that the former Real Madrid, Manchester United and Portugal coach had stepped down from his position.

However, Queiroz has firmly rejected those claims, making it clear that he has not submitted any resignation to the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The veteran coach remains under the four-month contract he signed in April to lead Ghana through the 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign. His future is expected to be assessed after the Ghana Football Association completes its post-tournament technical review.

For now, Queiroz remains the head coach of the Black Stars, with no official indication that he intends to leave the role despite speculation following Ghana's World Cup exit.