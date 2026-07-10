Gideon Mensah jets off to Germany to complete FC Köln transfer

Gideon MENSAH of Ghana during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L match between England and Ghana at Boston Stadium on June 23, 2026 in Boston, United States. Photo via IMAGO

Gideon MENSAH of Ghana during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L match between England and Ghana at Boston Stadium on June 23, 2026 in Boston, United States. Photo via IMAGO

Ghana international Gideon Mensah has travelled to Germany to complete his transfer to Bundesliga club FC Köln during the ongoing summer transfer window.

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The Black Stars' left-back is set to join the German outfit after impressing with his performances at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where Ghana reached the Round of 32 before being eliminated.

Mensah becomes available on a free transfer after his contract with French Ligue 1 side AJ Auxerre expired at the end of the 2025/26 season, allowing FC Köln to secure his signature without paying a transfer fee.

The 27-year-old has already arrived in Germany and is expected to undergo a routine medical examination before signing the necessary documents to finalise the move.

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According to reports, Mensah has agreed a four-year contract with FC Köln that will keep him at the Bundesliga club until June 2029. The deal is expected to be officially announced once he successfully completes his medical.

The move marks a new chapter in the defender's career after three seasons in France, where he established himself as one of Auxerre's most consistent performers.

Mensah further enhanced his reputation at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, delivering several solid displays for the Black Stars despite Ghana's exit in the Round of 32.

The switch to the Bundesliga presents the experienced defender with a fresh challenge as he looks to continue his development at club level while maintaining his place in Otto Addo's Ghana squad.

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With the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations on the horizon, Mensah will be aiming to remain in top form at FC Köln as Ghana prepare for another major continental campaign.