Top 10 Universities in Africa – QS Rankings 2027 Revealed

South Africa dominates with 6 of Africa's top 10, led by UCT (184th globally).

Egypt (Cairo, AUC, Ain Shams) and Tunisia (Tunis El Manar) fill the rest.

Nigeria, Uganda, and Kenya's top schools rank strong regionally but sit outside the global top 1000.

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South Africa dominates continental rankings with six institutions in the top ten, as the University of Cape Town retains its position as Africa's leading university for a fourth consecutive year.

The QS World University Rankings 2027 have confirmed South Africa's continued dominance in African higher education, with the University of Cape Town (UCT) once again ranked as the continent's top institution.

The rankings, released in June 2026 and based on 2024 data submitted earlier this year, assessed more than 8,800 universities worldwide, placing the leading African institutions among the top 2 percent of higher education providers globally.

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South Africa claims the majority of spots on the continental list, while Egypt and Tunisia round out the remaining positions, reflecting a familiar pattern: 82 per cent of North African and southern African institutions continue to lead the continent's academic landscape.

1. University of Cape Town (South Africa)

University of Cape Town

UCT retains its position as Africa's highest-ranked university, placing 184th globally. Although the institution dropped from 150th place in the 2026 rankings, it recorded improvements across several key performance indicators that highlight its growing international reputation. UCT achieved its highest ranking in Employment Outcomes, climbing to 40th globally, and improved its Academic Reputation ranking to 179th worldwide. Founded in 1829 and established as Africa's oldest university in 1918, UCT continues to lead the continent in academic reputation and sustainability performance.

2. University of Johannesburg (South Africa)

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University of Johannesburg (UJ) Picture via iStock

One of South Africa's youngest globally ranked institutions, the University of Johannesburg was formed through a merger of earlier institutions in 2005 and has steadily climbed the continental rankings, benefiting from strong investment in research output and international partnerships.

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3. Stellenbosch University (South Africa)

Stellenbosch University

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Founded in 1918 and based in the town of Stellenbosch near Cape Town, this institution remains one of South Africa's most research-intensive universities, known for strong performance in agricultural sciences, engineering, and business studies.

4. University of the Witwatersrand (South Africa)

University of the Witwatersrand

Commonly known as Wits, this Johannesburg-based institution with five campuses continues to rank among Africa's elite, with particular strength in mining engineering, medical research, and the physical sciences.

5. University of Pretoria (South Africa)

University of Pretoria

Among the largest universities on the continent, with more than 52,000 students spread across seven campuses, the University of Pretoria maintains its position through consistent performance in employer reputation and research citations.

6. Cairo University (Egypt)

Cairo University

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The American University in Cairo

Egypt's top-ranked entry among public universities, Cairo University is one of the oldest and largest institutions in the Arab world. Despite its name, its main campus sits in Giza, roughly 20 kilometers southwest of Cairo across the Nile.

7. The American University in Cairo (Egypt)

The American University in Cairo

Teaching primarily in English, the Amkilometresversity in Cairo holds Egypt's largest English-language library collection and continues to attract strong international student enrolment, boosting its global engagement metrics.

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8. Ain Shams University (Egypt)

Ain Shams University

Established in 1950, Ain Shams is a large public university hosting roughly 180,000 students across 15 faculties, making it one of the biggest higher education providers on the continent by enrolment.

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9. University of KwaZulu-Natal (South Africa)

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University of KwaZulu-Natal

Rounding out South Africa's strong showing, the University of KwaZulu-Natal continues to perform well in research output and citations per faculty, consistent with the country's broader strength in research-driven metrics.

10. Université de Tunis El Manar (Tunisia)

Université de Tunis El Manar – Tunisia