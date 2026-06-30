All you need to know about the WhatsApp username feature - No more sharing your number

WhatsApp has introduced username reservations, allowing users to chat without sharing their phone numbers. Here's how the new WhatsApp username feature works, who can use it, and why it matters for privacy.

WhatsApp usernames will let users message others without revealing their phone numbers.

There will be no public username directory, and people must know your exact username to contact you.

The feature is rolling out gradually, with username reservations already available for some users ahead of the full launch later this year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For years, using WhatsApp has required sharing your phone number with anyone you wanted to chat with. That is about to change. WhatsApp has started rolling out username reservations, a new privacy feature that will allow users to connect without revealing their phone numbers.

The reservation process began on June 29, 2026 ahead of the full launch of the feature later this year. Users will receive an in-app notification when the feature becomes available in their country.

Here's everything you need to know about the new WhatsApp username feature.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What is the new WhatsApp username feature?

The new WhatsApp username feature allows users to create a unique username that others can use to contact them instead of their phone number. Once the feature is fully available and you enable your username, people messaging you for the first time will only see your username—not your phone number.

The move is aimed at improving privacy and giving users more control over who can access their personal contact information.

Why is WhatsApp introducing usernames?

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to WhatsApp, sharing a phone number can sometimes feel too personal, especially when chatting with someone you've just met.

For example, you may want to: Join a neighbourhood or community group.

Participate in a school or sports parents' chat.

Chat with someone you met at an event.

Connect with a seller or buyer online.



With usernames, you can communicate without giving away your phone number.

READ ALSO: 7 mistakes to avoid when choosing a university course after SHS

How do WhatsApp usernames work?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Unlike some social media platforms, WhatsApp will not have a public username directory.

That means: People cannot search for random usernames.

There will be no username suggestions.

Someone must know your exact username before they can contact you.



This is designed to reduce spam and protect users from unwanted messages.

What is the WhatsApp username key?

WhatsApp is also introducing an optional username key. This is an extra layer of security that lets users require first-time contacts to enter a unique key before sending a message. The feature is intended to make it even harder for strangers or scammers to reach users.

READ ALSO: 5 essential things to consider before buying a new phone

Can businesses and creators use their existing usernames?

Yes. WhatsApp says creators, businesses and organisations will have the option to claim the same username they already use on Instagram or Facebook. This will make it easier for customers and followers to recognise verified brands across Meta's platforms.

What if the username I want is already taken?

With more than three billion users, WhatsApp expects many usernames to overlap. To help users, the app includes a username generator that can suggest available alternatives if your preferred name has already been taken. This is one of the reasons WhatsApp is allowing users to reserve usernames before the official launch.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How to reserve your WhatsApp username

If the feature is available to you, reserving a username only takes a few steps: Update WhatsApp to the latest version.

Open Settings.

Tap Account.

Select Username.

Choose and reserve your preferred username.

If you don't see the option yet, don't worry. WhatsApp says the feature is being rolled out gradually and users will receive a notification once it becomes available in their country.

When will WhatsApp usernames be available?

Username reservations have already started, but the feature is being released in phases. WhatsApp says the full username feature will launch later this year, with availability expanding to more countries over the coming months.

Advertisement

Advertisement

READ ALSO: 5 simple steps to immediately improve internet speed on your phone

Why this matters

The WhatsApp username feature is one of the biggest privacy updates the messaging app has introduced in recent years. By allowing users to chat without exposing their phone numbers, WhatsApp is making it easier to connect with new people while keeping personal information private.