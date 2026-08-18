Barcelona complete signing of Ballon d’Or winner Rodri from Manchester City

Barcelona have completed the €75 million signing of Ballon d’Or winner Rodri from Manchester City, strengthening their squad ahead of the new LaLiga season.

Barcelona have completed the signing of Ballon d’Or winner Rodri from Manchester City for a reported €75 million, securing one of the biggest transfers of the summer window.

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The Spain international returns to LaLiga after several successful years in England, choosing Barcelona over reported interest from Real Madrid. Rodri had been keen on a move back to Spain following his World Cup triumph and has now joined the reigning Spanish champions.

The 30-year-old midfielder is set to reunite with several of his Spain teammates at Barcelona, including Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi. He will also strengthen a midfield that features fellow Spanish internationals Pedri and Dani Olmo.

Rodri leaves Manchester City after a trophy-filled spell

💙👋🏼 Rodri’s letter to Manchester City fans.



Dear City fans, I found that saying goodbye is one of the most difficult things in life but I am going to try. It’s hard to find the words to express how much gratitude, love and support me and my family have experienced all these… pic.twitter.com/BUYZUTHFaJ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 18, 2026

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Rodri joined Manchester City in 2019 and quickly established himself as one of the leading midfielders of his generation.

During his seven-year spell at the Etihad Stadium, he won four consecutive Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League. His performances also earned him the prestigious Ballon d’Or in 2024, making him the first Manchester City player to win the award.

Reflecting on his departure, Rodri thanked Manchester City supporters for their support throughout his time at the club.

“Dear City fans, I found that saying goodbye is one of the most difficult things in life, but I am going to try. It’s hard to find the words to express how much gratitude, love and support I and my family have experienced all these years.”

Rodri said his time in Manchester shaped him both professionally and personally.

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“City didn’t just make me grow as a player. They made me grow as a human.”

He also recalled his life away from football, including his family experiences, time in the city and his affection for Manchester.

“So City fans, it’s time to say goodbye, thanks to the club, the fans, the staff and my teammates. This journey couldn’t be the same without you; my heart will always be blue.”

Rodri arrives at Barcelona with major expectations

Rodri also enjoyed considerable success with Spain, playing a key role in the country's Euro 2024 triumph and their World Cup victory this year.

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His arrival is expected to provide Barcelona with greater experience, control and defensive stability in midfield as they target more domestic and European success.

The master of space and time touches down in Barcelona ⏱️ pic.twitter.com/BESJxrGg3w — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 18, 2026

Barcelona are aiming to win a third consecutive LaLiga title while ending a long wait for Champions League glory. The Catalan giants have not lifted the European trophy since 2015 and were eliminated by Spanish rivals Atletico Madrid in last season's quarter-finals.

Rodri's experience at the highest level could therefore prove crucial as Barcelona attempt to re-establish themselves among Europe's elite.