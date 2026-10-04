5 signs your partner may not see a future with you

5 signs your partner may not see a future with you

5 signs your partner may not see a future with you

Discover 5 key relationship warning signs highlighted that suggest a man may not see a long-term future or growth with his partner.

Five behaviours that may suggest a man does not see a long-term future with his partner.

These include giving money without discussing its purpose, never correcting mistakes, and avoiding conversations about the future.

Giving financial support without following up and only taking a partner to nightlife activities as possible warning signs.

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Some behaviours in a relationship may look like generosity, freedom or even love, but according to popular Nigerian content creator Deacon Famous, they could sometimes suggest that a man does not see a long-term future with his partner.

Speaking about signs women should pay attention to, he outlined five behaviours he believes could indicate that a man is not genuinely invested in building a future with a woman.

1. He gives you money without asking what you need it for

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According to him, a man who simply gives his partner money whenever she asks, without showing interest in what the money will be used for, may not necessarily be invested in her growth.

He argued that a man who genuinely wants to see his partner progress may be interested in understanding the purpose of the money, discussing her plans and helping her think through how to use it.

2. He never corrects your mistakes

He also identified a lack of constructive correction as another possible sign.

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He said some women may interpret a man who accepts everything they do without questioning or challenging them as being loving and supportive.

However, he argued that a man who cares about his partner's development should be willing to point out when she is wrong, offer guidance and share his perspective when he believes she is making a mistake.

READ ALSO: 7 things making it harder for young Ghanaians to build houses

3. He never discusses his future with you

Another sign, according to the speaker, is when a man rarely discusses his long-term plans with his partner.

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He said a man who sees a woman as part of his future is more likely to talk about his plans for the coming years, including his ambitions, family and other major life goals.

If conversations about the future consistently exclude the woman, he believes she may need to consider whether the man actually sees her as part of those plans.

READ ALSO: 5 conversation starters that can help you connect with people

4. He gives you money but does not follow up

Financial support, the speaker said, should not necessarily end with simply handing over money.

He gave the example of a man who gives his partner money to start a business but takes no interest in what happens afterwards.

According to him, a man who is invested in his partner's progress may also help her think through the process, whether by discussing what business to start, helping her find a shop or considering how the money should be allocated.

5. He only takes you to clubs and nightlife spots

The final sign he highlighted was the type of environments a man introduces his partner to.

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He argued that women should pay attention if a man is comfortable taking them mainly to clubs and nightlife activities but does not include them in other aspects of his life, such as conferences, educational programmes, professional events or other activities focused on personal development.

He also pointed to situations where a man may attend a friend's wedding alone but invite his partner only for the after-party.

According to him, these patterns could suggest that the man does not see the woman as someone he intends to build a long-term future with.