Ghana's Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has been elected Chair of the Nordic-African Foreign Ministers' Meeting for 2027, succeeding Norway's Espen Barth Eide to lead bilateral discussions on trade, security, and AI.

Ghana's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has been elected Chair of the Nordic-African Foreign Ministers’ Meeting for 2027.

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Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has been elected Chair of the Nordic-African Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (NAFM) for 2027. #3NewsGH #TV3GH https://t.co/tcs12YC5Ad — #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) November 20, 2026

He is expected to take over the position from Norway's Foreign Affairs Minister, Espen Barth Eide, who assumed the chairmanship at the 2026 meeting in Oslo after Zimbabwe's Amon Murwira.

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The annual meeting brings together foreign ministers from African and Nordic countries to discuss issues of common interest, including peace and security, trade, investment and international cooperation.

The 2026 edition was held in Oslo, Norway, from November 19 to 20.

Discussions focused on strengthening relations between the two regions, increasing trade and investment opportunities, international cooperation and the growing role of artificial intelligence (AI).

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A business forum involving 130 participants from the public and private sectors was also organised to encourage stronger economic partnerships between African and Nordic countries.

The election of Ablakwa is expected to give Ghana a leading role in coordinating discussions between the two regions when it assumes the chairmanship in 2027.

During his visit to Norway, Ablakwa also held bilateral discussions with his Norwegian counterpart, Espen Barth Eide, on November 18.

GHANA’S FOREIGN MINISTER MEETS WITH THE NORWEGIAN MINISTER FOR INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT. Ghana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, who, Click on the link to read more https://t.co/l6wgKzTVlG https://t.co/Gq3KSIOTkA — Ghana MFA (@GhanaMFA) November 20, 2026

The discussions covered maritime cooperation, job creation, international law and opportunities to strengthen relations between the two countries.

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Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa (left) and Norway's Foreign Affairs Minister, Espen Barth Eide (right)

Ghana and Norway have also agreed to deepen cooperation in the blue economy, oil and gas investment and support for startups, particularly in the digital economy.