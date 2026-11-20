Ablakwa elected to chair the 2027 Nordic-African Foreign Ministers’ Meeting
Ghana's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has been elected Chair of the Nordic-African Foreign Ministers’ Meeting for 2027.
Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has been elected Chair of the Nordic-African Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (NAFM) for 2027. #3NewsGH #TV3GH https://t.co/tcs12YC5Ad— #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) November 20, 2026
He is expected to take over the position from Norway's Foreign Affairs Minister, Espen Barth Eide, who assumed the chairmanship at the 2026 meeting in Oslo after Zimbabwe's Amon Murwira.
The annual meeting brings together foreign ministers from African and Nordic countries to discuss issues of common interest, including peace and security, trade, investment and international cooperation.
The 2026 edition was held in Oslo, Norway, from November 19 to 20.
Representatives from 35 African and Nordic countries participated in the meeting, alongside the African Union Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security.
Discussions focused on strengthening relations between the two regions, increasing trade and investment opportunities, international cooperation and the growing role of artificial intelligence (AI).
A business forum involving 130 participants from the public and private sectors was also organised to encourage stronger economic partnerships between African and Nordic countries.
The election of Ablakwa is expected to give Ghana a leading role in coordinating discussions between the two regions when it assumes the chairmanship in 2027.
During his visit to Norway, Ablakwa also held bilateral discussions with his Norwegian counterpart, Espen Barth Eide, on November 18.
GHANA’S FOREIGN MINISTER MEETS WITH THE NORWEGIAN MINISTER FOR INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT. Ghana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, who, Click on the link to read more https://t.co/l6wgKzTVlG https://t.co/Gq3KSIOTkA— Ghana MFA (@GhanaMFA) November 20, 2026
The discussions covered maritime cooperation, job creation, international law and opportunities to strengthen relations between the two countries.
Ghana and Norway have also agreed to deepen cooperation in the blue economy, oil and gas investment and support for startups, particularly in the digital economy.
The Nordic countries are Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden.
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