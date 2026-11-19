Ghana's Minister for Environment, Science, and Technology, Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, earned widespread praise after administering life-saving CPR to a woman who collapsed during a COP31 session.

Minister for Environment, Science, and Technology Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings has been praised for her quick response after administering emergency first aid to a woman who collapsed during a meeting at the COP31 climate conference.

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Dr Agyeman-Rawlings immediately intervened to assist the woman, providing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and basic first aid before emergency medical personnel arrived at the scene.

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A video of the incident, which has since gone viral on social media, shows the minister attending to the woman and helping to position her appropriately while they waited for paramedics to provide further medical assistance.

Her intervention helped draw attention to the importance of immediate response and basic first-aid knowledge in emergency situations, particularly when someone suddenly collapses in a public gathering.

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The incident occurred during COP31, an international climate conference that brought together world leaders, government officials, policymakers, and environmental stakeholders to deliberate on global climate challenges and possible solutions.