African music is making its mark on the soundtrack of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI), with Ghanaian legends and contemporary stars among the artistes featured in the game's newly revealed music selection.

Ghanaian musicians Pat Thomas and DopeNation have reportedly been featured on the GTA VI soundtrack, bringing Ghanaian music to the global gaming platform.

Pat Thomas' Gye Wani, featuring the late Ebo Taylor, and DopeNation's Kakalika are among the Ghanaian songs listed, alongside Burna Boy's Bigger.

The soundtrack features 34 songs from international artistes across different genres, highlighting the global diversity of music featured in the highly anticipated video game.

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The soundtrack features Ghana's highlife veteran Pat Thomas and Accra-based duo DopeNation, alongside Nigerian heavyweights Burna Boy and Asake, placing African music among the selections for one of the world's most anticipated gaming releases. The 34-track collection brings together musicians from different genres and backgrounds, with the African inclusions drawing attention to the continent's growing influence on the global music scene.

Ghana's highlife heritage and modern street-pop sound are both represented in the game's soundtrack, with Pat Thomas and DopeNation bringing two different sides of the country's music to the international gaming audience.

Pat Thomas features with 'Gye Wani', a song featuring the late Ebo Taylor, while DopeNation's 2025 hit *Kakalika* is also part of the soundtrack. Their inclusion highlights the range of Ghanaian music, from classic highlife to contemporary sounds.

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Nigerian stars Burna Boy and Asake also feature, further strengthening the African presence on the soundtrack. Burna Boy appears with 'Bigger', while Asake is among the African artistes reportedly included in the game's music selection.

The inclusion of these musicians has generated excitement among African music fans, who see the soundtrack as another opportunity for the continent's artistes to reach audiences beyond Africa.

GTA VI Soundtrack Features Global Music Stars

The soundtrack brings together an eclectic mix of international artistes, including Travis Scott, Dua Lipa, Cardi B, Lana Del Rey, Jhayco, Rauw Alejandro, Camila Cabello, Zara Larsson, Tove Lo, PinkPantheress, SZA, Tame Impala and Young Thug.

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Other names featured include Justice, Future, Metro Boomin, Playboi Carti, Morgan Wallen, Gunna, Kodak Black, Don Toliver, Tee Grizzley, Jennie, Rina Sawayama, Kali Uchis and Keith Richards.

With a mix of hip-hop, pop, Latin music, electronic sounds and African genres, the soundtrack reflects the diverse musical landscape that has become a defining feature of the *Grand Theft Auto* franchise.

GTA VI is among the most anticipated video games globally, and its music selection is expected to introduce players to artistes and sounds from different parts of the world. For Ghana and Africa's music industry, having local artistes featured on such a major gaming platform offers another opportunity to expand their international reach.

Full List of Songs Featured on GTA VI Soundtrack

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1. Starting From Zero — Justice feat. Michael McDonald

2. That's It — Yung Lean feat. Future and Metro Boomin

3. Ahh Yea — Playboi Carti

4. 'RHYNO' — Travis Scott

5. Sexy Magic — CA7RIEL and Paco Amoroso, PinkPantheress, Fred again.. and Étienne de Crécy

6. Flower in a Hurricane — Justice feat. Tame Impala, SZA and King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard

7. Go Easy — Dua Lipa

8. Last Thing You Need — Morgan Wallen

9. X — Jhayco

10. Suzuki — Fuerza Regida

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11. Macacoa 2000 — Rauw Alejandro

12. Dance With Me — A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie feat. Elkan

13. Bigger — Burna Boy

14. Count Up — Gunna

15. Let's Rock — Kodak Black and Don Toliver

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16. Wakin Up Flex — Young Thug

17. IKYFL — Tee Grizzley

18. TF? — Don Toliver

19. Don't Chart — Cardi B

20. GMA — JT

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21. Power Trip — JENNIE

22. Blood in Your Eyes — Tove Lo

23. Fast Emotion — Zara Larsson

24. Sweet Like Candy — Camila Cabello

25. Only One — Fcukers

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26. Sandunguea — Arca

27. TRDWFE — Rina Sawayama

28. All Again — Rose Gray

29. Crazy for You — Lana Del Rey

30. Largate — Kali Uchis and Helado Negro

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31. No Me Busques — Omar Apollo

32. Bright Lights, Big City — Keith Richards

33. Stone Kold Krazy Luuv — Jesse Johnson and Dâm-Funk