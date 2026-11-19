The NDC Greater Accra Regional Deputy Youth Organiser, Eric Atsu Afeme, known as 'Agarbus', has died following a short illness just six days after his election. The party paid tribute to his grassroots activism and dedication.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Greater Accra Regional Deputy Youth Organiser, Eric Atsu Afeme, popularly known as “Agarbus”, has died six days after being elected to the position.

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Afeme died on the morning of Thursday, November 19, 2026, following a short illness, according to an announcement issued by the party’s Greater Accra Regional Secretariat.

He was elected as one of the two Deputy Regional Youth Organisers on Friday, November 13, after serving as the Constituency Youth Organiser for Trobu.

The party said his dedication and performance at the constituency level earned him the mandate of delegates to serve at the regional level.

Eric Atsu Afeme, popularly known as “Agarbus”.

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In its statement, the Regional Executive Committee said it had received the news of his death “with deep sadness”, describing him as “a courageous mobilizer and a highly disciplined grassroots activist” who dedicated his life to the party and Ghana.

The announcement, signed by Regional Secretary Amorse Amos Blessing, Esq., paid tribute to Afeme’s contribution to the party and expressed condolences to his family and political associates.

The secretariat also prayed for strength for the Regional Youth Wing, the Trobu Constituency, his bereaved family, friends and associates to bear what it described as an “irreplaceable loss”.

“We pray that Almighty God grants his soul eternal rest,” the statement added.

His death comes less than a week after his election to the regional executive position, which marked his elevation from constituency-level party leadership.

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