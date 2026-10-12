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NDC filing fees: Full list for 14 national executive positions and guidelines

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 12:26 - 12 October 2026
Asiedu Nketia
Aspirants seeking leadership positions in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will pay filing fees ranging from GH¢10,000 to GH¢100,000, depending on the office they intend to contest.
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  • NDC filing fees range from GH¢10,000 to GH¢100,000 for 14 national executive positions.

  • Aspirants must pay GH¢2,000 for a nomination form.

  • The deadline for submitting completed nominations is October 15, 2026.

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The party’s Functional Executive Committee (FEC) has approved the fees for 14 national executive positions, with the National Chairman role carrying the highest charge of GH¢100,000. Membership of the National Executive Committee attracts the lowest fee of GH¢10,000.

In addition to the filing fee, aspirants are required to pay GH¢2,000 for a nomination form.

Information on the party’s online nomination portal indicates that the period for purchasing forms has closed. However, candidates who obtained their forms before the deadline can complete their submissions by October 15, 2026.

Also Read: NDC publishes timetable for 2026 constituency, regional and national executive elections; see full schedule

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How to complete the nomination process

Aspirants who purchased nomination forms on time can access the party’s online platform at forms.ghanandc.com to complete and submit their applications.

Aspirants who purchased nomination forms on time can access the party’s online platform at forms.ghanandc.com to complete and submit their applications.

Applicants who saved their progress can log in and resume the process. The website also provides a nomination process guide to assist candidates with the submission requirements.

The party has made Form B, the endorsement form, available for free download. Candidates should ensure that the necessary details and supporting documents are provided before submitting their applications.

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Also Read: NDC Council of Elders halts presidential campaigns ahead of official primary timetable

Endorsers with unpaid membership dues may still be included in an application. However, they must clear their outstanding dues before vetting for their endorsements to remain valid.

Eligibility requirements and documents

NDC General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey

The NDC nomination platform states that applicants must satisfy the following conditions:

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  • Be a Ghanaian citizen by birth.

  • Be at least 21 years old.

  • Be a registered voter.

  • Be a party member in good standing.

  • Not occupy a position that disqualifies them from contesting.

Also Read: Asiedu Nketia still leading 2028 NDC presidential race, latest Global InfoAnalytics poll reveals

Applicants must also have their NDC membership number, a valid voter ID card and a postcard photograph ready for the process.

Concessions for female aspirants and persons with disabilities

Deputy General Secretary, NDC, Barbara Serwaa Asamoah
Deputy General Secretary, NDC, Barbara Serwaa Asamoah

The approved fee structure provides a 50 per cent reduction for female candidates and persons with disabilities (PWDs) contesting the listed positions.

The concession does not apply to the National Women’s Organiser and Deputy National Women’s Organiser positions, according to the approved arrangements.

Also Read: 78% of NDC grassroots concerned over lack of job opportunities, Global InfoAnalytics poll reveals

The full filing fees for the 14 national executive positions are listed below.

National executive position

Filing fee

National Chairman

GH¢100,000

General Secretary

GH¢80,000

National Organiser

GH¢70,000

National Vice Chairman

GH¢60,000

Deputy General Secretary

GH¢60,000

National Communication Officer

GH¢50,000

National Youth Organiser

GH¢40,000

National Zongo Caucus Coordinator

GH¢40,000

Deputy National Organiser

GH¢30,000

Deputy National Communication Officer

GH¢30,000

Deputy National Youth Organiser

GH¢30,000

National Women’s Organiser

GH¢30,000

Deputy National Women’s Organiser

GH¢30,000

National Executive Committee member

GH¢10,000

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The nomination form costs GH¢2,000, separate from the applicable filing fee. The deadline for submitting completed nominations is October 15, 2026, according to the party’s online platform.

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