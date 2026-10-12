NDC filing fees: Full list for 14 national executive positions and guidelines
NDC filing fees range from GH¢10,000 to GH¢100,000 for 14 national executive positions.
Aspirants must pay GH¢2,000 for a nomination form.
The deadline for submitting completed nominations is October 15, 2026.
The party’s Functional Executive Committee (FEC) has approved the fees for 14 national executive positions, with the National Chairman role carrying the highest charge of GH¢100,000. Membership of the National Executive Committee attracts the lowest fee of GH¢10,000.
In addition to the filing fee, aspirants are required to pay GH¢2,000 for a nomination form.
Information on the party’s online nomination portal indicates that the period for purchasing forms has closed. However, candidates who obtained their forms before the deadline can complete their submissions by October 15, 2026.
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How to complete the nomination process
Aspirants who purchased nomination forms on time can access the party’s online platform at forms.ghanandc.com to complete and submit their applications.
Applicants who saved their progress can log in and resume the process. The website also provides a nomination process guide to assist candidates with the submission requirements.
The party has made Form B, the endorsement form, available for free download. Candidates should ensure that the necessary details and supporting documents are provided before submitting their applications.
Endorsers with unpaid membership dues may still be included in an application. However, they must clear their outstanding dues before vetting for their endorsements to remain valid.
Eligibility requirements and documents
The NDC nomination platform states that applicants must satisfy the following conditions:
Be a Ghanaian citizen by birth.
Be at least 21 years old.
Be a registered voter.
Be a party member in good standing.
Not occupy a position that disqualifies them from contesting.
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Applicants must also have their NDC membership number, a valid voter ID card and a postcard photograph ready for the process.
Concessions for female aspirants and persons with disabilities
The approved fee structure provides a 50 per cent reduction for female candidates and persons with disabilities (PWDs) contesting the listed positions.
The concession does not apply to the National Women’s Organiser and Deputy National Women’s Organiser positions, according to the approved arrangements.
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The full filing fees for the 14 national executive positions are listed below.
National executive position
Filing fee
National Chairman
GH¢100,000
General Secretary
GH¢80,000
National Organiser
GH¢70,000
National Vice Chairman
GH¢60,000
Deputy General Secretary
GH¢60,000
National Communication Officer
GH¢50,000
National Youth Organiser
GH¢40,000
National Zongo Caucus Coordinator
GH¢40,000
Deputy National Organiser
GH¢30,000
Deputy National Communication Officer
GH¢30,000
Deputy National Youth Organiser
GH¢30,000
National Women’s Organiser
GH¢30,000
Deputy National Women’s Organiser
GH¢30,000
National Executive Committee member
GH¢10,000
The nomination form costs GH¢2,000, separate from the applicable filing fee. The deadline for submitting completed nominations is October 15, 2026, according to the party’s online platform.
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