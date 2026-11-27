The Ghana cedi gained ground against major foreign currencies according to the Bank of Ghana rates for November 27, 2026. The US dollar led the decline, dropping by GH¢0.0200 in both buying and selling rates on the interbank market.

The dollar's buying and selling rates fell by GH¢0.0200 each.

The pound's buying rate dropped by GH¢0.0037, while its selling rate declined by GH¢0.0025.

The euro's buying and selling rates decreased by GH¢0.0151 and GH¢0.0130, respectively.

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The figures for Friday, November 27, 2026, show that the dollar's buying rate declined from GH¢11.8441 to GH¢11.8241, while its selling rate dropped from GH¢11.8559 to GH¢11.8359.

This represents a GH¢0.0200 reduction in both rates, bringing the dollar's average interbank rate down from GH¢11.8500 to GH¢11.8300.

Ghana Cedi

The pound sterling also weakened against the cedi, with its buying rate falling from GH¢15.5027 to GH¢15.4990. The selling rate moved from GH¢15.5182 to GH¢15.5157, representing declines of GH¢0.0037 and GH¢0.0025, respectively.

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The euro recorded a more noticeable reduction in its buying rate, which fell from GH¢12.9893 to GH¢12.9742. Its selling rate also declined from GH¢13.0001 to GH¢12.9871.

Bank of Ghana

The latest figures suggest that the cedi gained ground against all three currencies, although the scale of the movement differed. The dollar recorded the largest absolute decline in its quoted buying and selling rates, while the pound registered the smallest changes.

For individuals and businesses dealing in foreign currencies, the adjustments offer an indication of the latest movement in the interbank market. However, rates offered by commercial banks and forex bureaus may differ from the Bank of Ghana's published figures.

Bank of Ghana exchange rates:

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