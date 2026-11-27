Air polluters in Accra face GH¢3,000 fine, 6 months in jail under Air Quality Control law

Air polluters in Accra face GH¢3,000 fine, 6 months in jail under Air Quality Control law

Air polluters in Accra face GH¢3,000 fine, 6 months in jail under Air Quality Control law

Residents and businesses violating the new Air Quality Control Bye-law 2025 in Greater Accra risk fines up to GH¢3,000 and six months in jail. Enforced by 13 assemblies, the law bans open burning and requires permits for commercial operations.

Residents and businesses found guilty of violating new air pollution regulations in Accra could face fines of between GH¢1,200 and GH¢3,000, imprisonment ranging from 30 days to six months, or both.

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The penalties are contained in the Air Quality Control Bye-law 2025, a new regulation designed to tackle activities responsible for worsening air pollution across the Greater Accra Region.

The bylaw is expected to be enforced by the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) and 12 other municipal assemblies as authorities intensify efforts to improve air quality and protect public health.

The Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council (GARCC) officially launched the regulation at a media event on Thursday, November 26, 2026, calling on the participating assemblies to ensure its effective implementation.

Under the new rules, individuals and groups are prohibited from engaging in activities that cause air pollution within the jurisdictions of the implementing assemblies. Open burning is also expressly banned.

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Businesses Must Obtain Permits Under New Air Quality Regulations

The regulation introduces additional requirements for businesses whose operations could contribute to air pollution.

Operators involved in vehicle body works and spraying, carpentry and woodwork, metal works and welding, artisanal block-making, and commercial food operations will be required to obtain permits from their respective assemblies and the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA).

Such businesses must also operate from locations approved by the relevant assemblies.

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The rules require these activities to be carried out away from sensitive areas, including residential communities, schools, hospitals, water bodies, and wetlands.

The measures are intended to reduce exposure to harmful pollutants and ensure that potentially hazardous commercial activities are conducted in appropriately designated locations.

Air Pollution Poses Serious Health Risks – Official

The Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council, in collaboration with CEPIL, has launched the Air Quality Control Bye-law, 2025, to regulate activities that contribute to air pollution. The law empowers all 13 Metropolitan and Municipal Assemblies in the region to enforce pollution controls. Deputy Director Charlotte Akwaah-Adjei Marfo says it will strengthen public education and enforcement by district task forces. #ChannelOneNews #GhanaNews #AirPollution — CITI FM 97.3 (@Citi973) November 26, 2026

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Speaking at the launch, Charlotte Akwaah-Adjei Marfo, a deputy director at the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy, and Religious Affairs, warned that air pollution presents significant health dangers, particularly for children, older people, and individuals with existing health conditions.

She referred to a World Health Organization (WHO) assessment, which estimated that Accra's annual average concentration of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) stood at nearly 50 micrograms per cubic meter.

This is approximately 10 times higher than the WHO's recommended annual guideline of five micrograms per cubic meter.

Marfo explained that reducing the concentration of these harmful particles to the WHO's interim target could prevent nearly 1,800 premature deaths annually across the wider Greater Accra Region.

She urged the participating assemblies to educate residents about the new requirements using simple and accessible language to encourage compliance.

She also stressed the importance of providing effective waste management services to discourage residents from resorting to open burning as a means of disposing of rubbish.

13 Assemblies to Enforce Accra Air Quality Control Bye-Law

The Air Quality Control Bye-law 2025 is expected to be implemented by the AMA and 12 other assemblies across the Greater Accra Region.

The 13 assemblies covered by the regulation are:

Accra Metropolitan Assembly

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Okaikwei North Municipal Assembly

La Nkwantanang-Madina Municipal Assembly

La Dade-Kotopon Municipal Assembly

Adentan Municipal Assembly

Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly

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Ayawaso West Municipal Assembly

Ayawaso North Municipal Assembly

Ayawaso East Municipal Assembly

Ayawaso Central Municipal Assembly

Ablekuma North Municipal Assembly

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Ablekuma Central Municipal Assembly

Ablekuma West Municipal Assembly

The introduction of the bylaw marks a further effort by local authorities to address air pollution in Accra through stricter controls on commercial activities, waste disposal, and other practices that affect environmental quality.