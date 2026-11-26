Nigerian singer Tomi Thomas has praised Ghana’s contribution to the evolution of African music, saying the country’s musical legacy has played a significant role in shaping sounds beyond its borders, particularly in Nigeria.

Nigerian singer Tomi Thomas has praised Ghana's influence on Nigeria's music industry, describing the country's musical heritage as a major source of inspiration for artistes across West Africa.

He expressed interest in exploring Ghanaian highlife and named legendary musician Pat Thomas as one of his dream collaborators.

Tomi Thomas, who has previously worked with Stonebwoy, M.anifest and his wife Efya, described his musical experiences in Ghana as welcoming and heartwarming.

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Speaking on TV3’s 'Afternoon Show' in an interview monitored by entertainment journalist Joseph Owusu Worae, the singer reflected on Ghana’s influence on the Nigerian music scene, describing its creative history as one that continues to inspire artistes across West Africa.

He said;

The Ghanaian music space has always been such a legendary, influential space, even to Nigeria

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Tomi Thomas also touched on the deep-rooted musical ties between the two countries, referencing Nigerian legend Fela Kuti’s relationship with Ghana as an example of the cultural exchange that has existed between them over the years.

Beyond acknowledging Ghana’s impact, the singer expressed interest in immersing himself further in the country’s musical traditions, particularly highlife, which he hopes to explore through future projects.

He named veteran musician Pat Thomas as one of his dream collaborators, revealing that he would welcome the opportunity to work with the highlife icon.

“I would love to do more highlife,” he said, reiterating his admiration for the genre and his interest in collaborating with Pat Thomas.

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The Nigerian artiste has already established musical connections in Ghana, having worked with Stonebwoy, M.anifest and his wife, Efya. He described his experiences collaborating with Ghanaian musicians as memorable, noting the warmth and hospitality he has encountered within the country's music community.

His remarks once again draw attention to the longstanding musical bond between Ghana and Nigeria, whose artistes and sounds have helped shape the wider African entertainment industry.