President John Dramani Mahama has reconstituted the GNPC Governing Board, appointing CPP's Lawyer Kwame Jantuah and new Board Chair Solomon Quaynor, while reassigning CEO Kwame Ntow Amoah and naming Hamis Ussif as Acting CEO.

President John Dramani Mahama has appointed Lawyer Kwame Jantuah, a leading member of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) to the newly reconstituted Governing Board of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), while directing the reassignment of the corporation’s Chief Executive Officer, Kwame Ntow Amoah.

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The changes, announced by the Presidency on Thursday, November 26, 2026, form part of a restructuring of the corporation’s leadership, with Solomon Quaynor appointed as the new Board Chairman.

Kwame Ntow Amoah

Lawyer Jantuah joins five other members appointed to the board. They are Hajia Zuwera Mohammed Ibrahimah, MP; Mawutor Agbavitor; Amina Adam; and Andani Yakubu Abdulai, also known as Yoo-Naa.

He will serve as a Technical Advisor to the Ministry for the remainder of his contract.

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Hamis Ussif, who currently serves as GNPC’s Deputy Chief Executive responsible for Finance, Commercial and Administration, has been appointed Acting Chief Executive Officer.

According to the Presidency, Ussif will occupy the position “pending the appointment of a substantive Chief Executive Officer”.

The Energy and Green Transition Minister, John Jinapor has also been directed to work with the newly constituted board to facilitate a smooth transition and ensure the corporation’s operations continue without disruption.

“The Minister has also been asked to liaise with the Board to ensure an orderly handover and continuity of the Corporation’s operations,” the statement said.

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President Mahama expressed appreciation to the outgoing CEO for his work at the corporation and his contribution to the country's petroleum industry.

“The President thanked Mr Amoah for his service to the nation and his contributions to GNPC and Ghana's petroleum sector,” the statement, signed by Presidential Spokesperson and Minister for Government Communications Felix Kwakye Ofosu, added.