Ghanaian singing marathoner Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum is preparing for another shot at the Guinness World Records title for the longest singing marathon by an individual, with her third attempt scheduled for July 27, 2027, in Canada.

Afua Asantewaa has announced her third attempt to break the Guinness World Records title for the longest singing marathon by an individual, scheduled for July 27, 2027, in Ontario, Canada.

The upcoming challenge will feature an international repertoire spanning different cultures and generations, including songs by Bob Marley, Lucky Dube, Beyoncé, Kizz Daniel, Tekno and Dolly Parton, alongside Ghanaian classics.

Following her unsuccessful attempts in Accra in 2023 and Kumasi in 2024, Afua says the initiative is also aimed at inspiring young people to overcome challenges and pursue their dreams.

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The singer and advocate, popularly known as Afua Asantewaa, announced the upcoming challenge, expressing optimism despite the difficulties she has encountered in her previous attempts.

She said;

It is with great pleasure that I announce my third singing marathon attempt, scheduled for July 27, 2027, here in Canada. The journey has been challenging, but as Osibisa's iconic song Woyaya reminds us, we will get there

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This time, Afua plans to make the challenge more diverse by incorporating music from different countries, eras and genres. The initiative is expected to showcase the unifying power of music while bringing together songs that resonate with audiences across generations and cultures.

Her planned setlist includes Bob Marley and the Wailers' 'Three Little Birds', Lucky Dube's 'Remember Me', Manu Dibango's 'Soul Makossa', Beyoncé's 'Single Ladies', Yvonne Chaka Chaka's 'Umqombothi', Kizz Daniel and Tekno's 'Buga', and Dolly Parton's 'Coat of Many Colors'. The programme will also feature a selection of Ghanaian classics.

Afua has acknowledged the role her supporters, particularly members of the media, have played in keeping her motivated throughout her singing marathon journey, expressing appreciation for their continued encouragement.

The Canadian edition of the challenge is being organised in collaboration with The ACE Foundation and Bee Connected Academy.

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Beyond the record-breaking ambition, the singer says the project is intended to serve as a source of motivation, especially for young people, encouraging them to overcome setbacks, recognise their abilities and pursue their dreams with confidence and determination.