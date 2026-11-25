'I'm a big fan of Pat Thomas and would love to collaborate with him' – Tomi Thomas

Nigerian singer Tomi Thomas has his sights set on exploring Ghanaian Highlife music, with veteran musician Pat Thomas topping his list of dream collaborators.

Nigerian singer Tomi Thomas says he wants to explore Ghanaian Highlife music, naming veteran musician Pat Thomas as one of his dream collaborators.

He also expressed interest in working with Ghanaian artistes including Stonebwoy, King Promise, R2Bees and Ria Boss, praising Ghana’s influence on West African music.

Tomi Thomas already has a musical connection with Stonebwoy, having featured on his Torcher II album, and hopes to build more cross-border collaborations.

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The singer, who has maintained ties with Ghana’s music industry, says his experiences in the country have played a significant role in shaping his appreciation for its sound and creative culture. He described Ghana as a welcoming environment for musicians and praised its influence on the wider West African music landscape.

Reflecting on his visits to Ghana, Tomi Thomas said he often used the opportunity to record songs, connect with local musicians and work on joint projects. He also pointed to the country's rich musical history, recalling the influence it had on legendary Afrobeat musician Fela Kuti, who visited Ghana to experience its vibrant music scene.

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He said;

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Every time I came down here, I would always come, record, meet different artists and we would collaborate on songs

The singer said his time in Ghana had always been creatively fulfilling, and he hopes to build on those experiences by working with more local musicians in the future.

When asked about the Ghanaian genre he would most like to venture into, Tomi Thomas singled out Highlife, describing it as a sound he deeply appreciates. He also made it clear that collaborating with Pat Thomas would be a major highlight for him.

He said;

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I would love to do a lot of Highlife. I love Pat Thomas. I love his music. He’s someone I would definitely love to collaborate with

His admiration for Ghanaian music extends beyond the Highlife legend, as he also named Stonebwoy, King Promise, R2Bees and Ria Boss as artistes he listens to and would be interested in working with.

Tomi Thomas already has a working relationship with Stonebwoy, having featured on the Ghanaian musician’s Torcher II album. He said they have previously worked together and would welcome the opportunity to reunite for more music.

With his interest in Highlife and collaborations with Ghanaian artistes, Tomi Thomas says he remains open to experimenting with different sounds and creating music that will remain relevant for years.

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