African Cinema in Q3 2026: List of movies that hit cinemas and streaming platforms

African cinema had a busy third quarter of 2026, with Nollywood leading the charge through a packed release schedule featuring historical dramas, romantic stories, thrillers, comedies and cultural productions.

Nollywood dominated African cinema in Q3 2026, with July to September bringing a packed release schedule of historical dramas, comedies, romance, fantasy and crime thrillers.

Major Nigerian releases included Sweet 16, Alexx Ekubo’s final completed screen performance, Ikenga: The Last Festival, Aláhùn: The Weaver, King Kosoko: The Battle for Lagos and 19.

Other African productions included Kenya’s One Woman One Bra, Morocco’s Dream Chok and South African films Landmyn and Silas en die Ysbeer op Tafelberg, showcasing diverse storytelling across the continent.

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Between July and September, Nigerian filmmakers brought several new productions to cinemas and streaming platforms, while Kenya, Morocco and South Africa also contributed films that explored social issues, family relationships, history and personal struggles.

From the final screen performance of a late actor to stories of royalty, crime and love, here are some of the African films released during the third quarter of 2026.

July opened with a mix of romance, cultural storytelling and historical productions, with several Nigerian films making their way to cinemas.

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1.Love and New Notes (July 9)

Directed by Adeoluwa Owu, Love and New Notes brought together an ensemble cast featuring Janet Adebayo, Shaffy Bello, Timini Egbuson, Nse Ikpe-Etim, Richard Mofe-Damijo and Ali Nuhu.

The film kicked off the quarter's theatrical releases, combining a notable cast with a story centred on love and relationships.

Love and New Notes is set against the 1984 Naira note policy shift, the story follows characters navigating financial instability, family pressures, and high-stakes schemes as old currency becomes obsolete. The movie grossed ₦400.2 million in Nigerian cinemas across a 10-week run

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2.Apaara: The Outcast (July 24)

Directed by Sunday Alabi Osibata and Damola Olatunji, Apaara: The Outcast arrived in cinemas nationwide on July 24.

The film features Ibrahim Chatta, Iyabo Ojo and Muyiwa Ademola, among others, bringing together familiar faces from the Yoruba film industry.

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3.Njem: The Journey

Njem: The Journey, which previously premiered at AFRIFF in 2025, also made its way to Nigerian cinemas during July, giving audiences another opportunity to experience the film on the big screen.

The story follows young people facing severe financial pressure and difficult choices as they pursue opportunities abroad ("japa") and across borders. The cast of this movie include; Tina Mba, Chimezie Imo, Tana Adelana, Olukanmi Abayomi, Rotimi Salami, Kelechi Udegbe, Tomi Ojo, and Toyin Oshinaike.

4.Blood Debt

The Yoruba epic Blood Debt, which premiered towards the end of July, continued its cinema run into August, adding to the quarter's growing selection of culturally rooted productions.

Blood Debt is A Nigerian crime thriller directed and written by Chukwuka Ndife, released in cinemas on June 19, 2026 and two detectives investigate brutal murders of powerful figures tied to political corruption, an election, and a past vigilante group.

Cast: Features Jide Kene Achufusi, Patrick Diabuah, and Uzoamaka Power.

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5.Sweet 16 (August 14)

Written and directed by Willis Ikedum, Sweet 16 opened in cinemas across Nigeria and West Africa on August 14.

The comedy-drama which is centered on a spoiled teenager's 16th birthday expectations and family summer plans holds particular significance as the final completed screen performance of late actor Alexx Ekubo, making it an emotional release for audiences familiar with his career.

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6.Ikenga: The Last Festival (August 21)

Directed by Darlington Obodo Kelechi, Ikenga: The Last Festival introduced audiences to a cultural suspense drama rooted in tradition and mystery. The film follows a kingdom where dark spiritual forces and forbidden powers threaten sacred traditions and honor.

The film was among several Nigerian productions released on August 21, contributing to the crowded cinema calendar.

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7.Aláhùn: The Weaver (August 21)

Fantasy, royalty and mystery came together in Aláhùn: The Weaver, a story follows Adeboriiku (played by Moshood Fattah), the son of Irepewole's greatest warlord. Despite his name's warrior meaning, illness and a herbalist's advice keep him out of battle, leading him to become a basket weaver and hair plaiter instead. His crafts are initially viewed as sources of shame in a community with rigid expectations of manhood, until Princess Olajumoke is taken into the spirit world and a throne is put at stake

The film brought a fantastical element to the month's releases, offering audiences a storyline built around power, royal intrigue and mystery.

8.Abujaa (August 21)

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Abujaa also premiered on August 21, joining the wave of Nigerian productions released during the same weekend.

9.A Father's Secret (August 21)

Another film released on the same date was A Father's Secret, adding to the variety of stories competing for cinema audiences during the month.

After ten years of absence, Juwon returns to Nigeria seeking reconciliation with the daughter he abandoned and Anita, the woman he once betrayed. Years earlier, Juwon denied responsibility for Anita's pregnancy to pursue a UK visa, leaving her to face public humiliation, family estrangement, and the solitary struggle of raising their child while caring for her aging father

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10.King Kosoko: The Battle for Lagos (August 28)

Closing out August's major releases was King Kosoko: The Battle for Lagos, a Yoruba historical epic directed by Adebayo Tijani.

The film explores a historical narrative centred on King Kosoko and the battle for Lagos, bringing another history-inspired production to the big screen.

11. One Gidi Night (September 11)

Distributed by FilmOne, One Gidi Night arrived in cinemas nationwide on September 11, bringing a thriller to the month's theatrical line-up.

Set during a chaotic night in Lagos, the story follows a dispatch rider who takes one last job and gets caught in a trap amid Lagos crime while his wife is in labor.

12. A Mama Deola Wedding Story (September 3)

The family comedy A Mama Deola Wedding Story premiered exclusively on Kava on September 3, adding a lighter offering to the month's film releases.

The story follows Mama Deola (Folagade Banks), a boisterous market trader determined to fund an extravagant wedding for her son Femi (Rotimi Salami) and his fiancée Demilade

13. One Woman One Bra

Kenyan film One Woman One Bra tackles gender inequality and the exploitative practices of non-governmental organisations in rural communities.

The film screened in Loita on September 7 before premiering in Nairobi on September 10. It subsequently ran for a week at Prestige Cinema and Anga Cinema Diamond Plaza.

Set in a rural Kenyan village, 38-year-old unmarried Star (Sarah Karei) faces losing her home during a distribution of land title deeds tied to kinship. After finding a childhood photo in The World Book of Nomads, she pursues her estranged mother while navigating alternative schemes involving an NGO and a local friend.

14. Dream Chok

Moroccan director Brahim Chkiri's family comedy Dream Chok follows a group of young people who form a football team in an attempt to change their circumstances and reshape their future.

The film blends family entertainment with themes of ambition, teamwork and the determination to overcome challenges.

15. Landmyn

Landmyn was among the South African cinema releases in September, contributing to the country's local film offerings during the quarter. . The film follows three siblings reuniting for a winter seaside holiday in South Africa after a decade apart, only for their estranged mother to join and reignite old family tensions.

16. Silas en die Ysbeer op Tafelberg

Another South African production, Silas en die Ysbeer op Tafelberg, tells the story of a young boy whose childhood is shaped by wonder, grief and the experiences surrounding him.