Iranian singer Parastoo Ahmadi and four production team members have received 74 lashes in Qom for an online performance where she appeared without a hijab. The court also imposed two-year bans on artistic activities and travel.

Iranian singer Parastoo Ahmadi has received 74 lashes for performing without a hijab in an online concert, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Iranian singer Parastoo Ahmadi

The 29-year-old singer was punished alongside four members of her production team, with each receiving 74 lashes in the city of Qom on Monday, November 23, 2026.

The punishment followed a court conviction over an online performance in which Ahmadi sang without wearing the mandatory hijab, accompanied by male musicians.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Iranian singer receives 74 lashes over online concert without hijab https://t.co/fquXX1HKip — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) November 23, 2026

Reports indicate that the singer and the four others were convicted of “offending public decency by producing and publishing obscene and immoral content online”.

READ ALSO: Stonebwoy hails Black Challenge after historic World Cup win

They were also handed two-year bans on artistic and musical activities and travelling outside Iran.

In the video, she appeared without a headscarf, wearing a sleeveless dress while performing traditional Iranian songs alongside male musicians.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The performance was staged without a physical audience but attracted millions of views online.

Iran has strict laws requiring women to cover their hair in public. Rules introduced after the 1979 Islamic Revolution also restrict women's ability to perform solo singing, particularly before mixed-gender audiences.

The punishment of Ahmadi has drawn further criticism from human rights organisations and Western governments, which have described flogging as torture and a violation of international law.