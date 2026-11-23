The Court of Arbitration for Sport is set to deliver its final verdict on the 2025 AFCON controversy between Senegal and Morocco. Spanish outlet MARCA reports that Morocco is expected to retain the title following CAF's forfeiture ruling against Senegal.

The controversy surrounding the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final between Senegal and Morocco is expected to reach a major turning point on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, when the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) delivers its highly anticipated ruling on the disputed final.

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Ahead of the announcement, Spanish sports newspaper MARCA reports that Morocco are expected to emerge victorious in the legal battle, potentially retaining the AFCON title despite Senegal's victory on the pitch.

According to the publication, sources close to the Moroccan football authorities believe the CAS decision will favor the Atlas Lions, although the final outcome remains subject to the arbitration court's official announcement.

The dispute dates back to January 18, 2026, when Senegal defeated Morocco in the AFCON final through a goal from Pape Gueye during extra time.

However, the match was overshadowed by controversy after Senegal's players temporarily left the pitch in protest over a refereeing decision they considered unfair.

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The Confederation of African Football (CAF) subsequently ruled against Senegal in mid-March, stripping the West African nation of the championship and awarding Morocco a 3-0 victory.

CAF's decision was based on Article 82 of the AFCON regulations, which states:

"If, for any reason, a team... refuses to play or leaves the field of play before the end of regulation time without the referee's authorization, it will be considered the loser and will be eliminated from the competition."

Following the ruling, Morocco was officially declared champions, triggering a strong response from the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF).

Senegal immediately challenged CAF's decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, insisting that the result achieved on the pitch should stand.

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Describing the decision as "unfair, unprecedented, and unacceptable," the Senegalese federation maintained its position as the rightful winner of the tournament and continued to publicly display its championship medals.

CAS has since been examining the appeal, with Tuesday's announcement expected to determine whether CAF's decision to award the trophy to Morocco will stand or be overturned.

If the Spanish newspaper's report proves accurate, Morocco will retain the AFCON 2025 title and secure their second continental championship.

The decision will also have implications for the players involved, including Real Madrid forward Brahim Díaz, who could continue to be recognized as an AFCON winner.