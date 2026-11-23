‘Sarkodie’s amputee video post was a personal vendetta against me’ – Stonebwoy
Stonebwoy believes Sarkodie's interview with Serwaa Amihere reinforced his suspicion that the rapper's controversial post featuring a man with an amputated leg was motivated by a personal vendetta.
He questioned Sarkodie's explanation of the video, particularly his claim that he would be willing to share it again, arguing that the rapper could not clearly explain what made it funny.
Stonebwoy said Sarkodie could have acknowledged the sensitivities surrounding disability and shown empathy instead of avoiding the concerns raised about the post.
The 'Jejereje' hitmaker made the comments during a recent interview with KSM, where he reflected on Sarkodie’s subsequent appearance on Serwaa Amihere’s show to address the controversy.
According to Stonebwoy, the rapper’s explanations during the interview did little to convince him that the post was harmless. Instead, he believes Sarkodie’s responses strengthened his suspicion that the incident was personal.
Stonebwoy questioned why Sarkodie could not clearly explain what he found amusing about the video, arguing that the rapper appeared to avoid the central concerns surrounding the post.
Stonebwoy said;
When he got the opportunity on Serwaa Amihere's show, everything he said confirmed the fact that it was a personal vendetta that he was dragging into the system
When KSM pointed out that Sarkodie had denied targeting him during the interview, Stonebwoy challenged that explanation, drawing attention to the rapper’s response when asked whether he would share the video again.
He recalled that Sarkodie had indicated he would repost it, insisting that the rapper's inability to explain the humour behind the clip was particularly telling.
He stated;
He was asked if he was going to do it again. He said yes, at any given time he can post it again. Somebody dared him to just post it again in the moment now and let's see how it goes. Because you see it as funny, right? But he was not even able to describe the humour in the video. Because if I really do see something as funny, I will tell you where I find it funny
Stonebwoy also offered his interpretation of the footage, explaining that it showed a man with an amputated leg pretending to kick people passing by, prompting a mixture of surprise and laughter from those around him.
He suggested that Sarkodie could have explained the context of the clip without disregarding the sensitivities surrounding disability. In his view, the rapper could have acknowledged that people living with disabilities might find such content offensive or uncomfortable.
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He said;
He could have just expressed this and also gone ahead to say absolutely you don't mean it and, of course, there are persons living with disabilities every day which we all can't relate to, and then render some little consent. I will not say apology because I can't force anyone. That's all. It's very simple
The musician maintained that Sarkodie’s reluctance to address the concerns directly only deepened his doubts about the intention behind the post.
Stonebwoy concluded by suggesting that their familiarity with each other made the situation more complicated, as both musicians knew one another well.