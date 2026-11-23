Ghana's Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, has directed the Ghana Education Service to enforce an immediate two-year BECE ban on JHS 1 and JHS 2 students attempting to write the exam early.

The Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, has directed the Ghana Education Service (GES) to impose a two-year ban on Junior High School (JHS) 1 and JHS 2 students who attempt to write the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) before their expected year.

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Haruna Iddrisu, Employment and Labour Minister

Candidates sitting for a BECE exam

The directive, which is to take immediate effect, is intended to stop students from skipping their normal academic progression to advance to JHS 3 and sit the national examination earlier than scheduled.

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The Minister announced the measure at the launch of the 2026 National Education Week at the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) on Monday, November 23, 2026.

He instructed the Director-General of GES to communicate the directive to all regional directors and heads of basic schools for enforcement.

“One of the sweeping reforms is that effective immediately from today, any Ghanaian child who leaves early to write BECE will be banned for 2 years from undertaking the same exams,” he said.

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Explaining the directive, the minister said:

So you have to issue that directive to all your Regional Directors and to all your headmasters that any child in basic education, JHS 2 or JHS 1, who decides to graduate himself to JHS 3 to write BECE earlier than expected, that child will be banned for 2 years from sitting the same exams.

“We are doing this to instill discipline. This is to allow us to know the total number of students expected to graduate from BECE and not the numbers that we are witnessing every year,” he added.

The minister explained that the measure would help education authorities plan better by establishing the expected number of pupils completing basic education and sitting the examination each year.

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He also criticised parents who push their children to write the examination ahead of their peers, arguing that the practice creates an unfair advantage for some students.

“Some parents want to force their children to go ahead of others. That is not equity,” he said.

The new directive reinforces existing eligibility requirements set by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) which states that candidates who qualify to register for the BECE for school candidates must be in their third year of Junior High School in institutions approved by the Ghana Education Service.