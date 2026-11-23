You don't stay the same height forever: Why people shrink with age

You don't stay the same height forever: Why people shrink with age

You don't stay the same height forever: Why people shrink with age

People gradually lose height as they age. Find out why it happens, how much height adults lose and when it could signal a health problem.

Adults can begin losing height in their 30s, with the change becoming more noticeable after 40.

Changes in spinal discs, posture, muscles and bone density contribute to height loss.

Losing 3cm or more, especially with back pain or a stooped posture, should prompt medical assessment.

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Have you ever looked at an old photograph and wondered whether you were really that tall? Or noticed that an older relative who once stood almost as tall as you now appears noticeably shorter?

It is not always your imagination. As people grow older, they gradually lose some of their height. The change may happen so slowly that they hardly notice it until they compare their current height with an old measurement or photograph.

Although a small reduction in height is a normal part of ageing, the process is connected to changes in the spine, bones and muscles. In some cases, losing too much height can also be a warning sign that something needs medical attention.

According to Christopher Anderson, a Learning Facilitator in Health Sciences at Torrens University Australia, in an article published by The Conversation, most lasting height loss happens in the spine.

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Why do we become shorter as we age?

Why do we become shorter as we age?

One of the main reasons is the gradual change in the discs between the bones of the spine.

The spine is made up of small bones called vertebrae, separated by soft, cushion-like discs. These discs help absorb shock and allow the back to bend and move comfortably.

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As we get older, the discs gradually lose water and change in structure. They become thinner and less effective at maintaining the space between the vertebrae.

Each disc may lose only a few millimetres, but when the changes happen across the spine, the combined effect can reduce a person's height.

Our posture can also change with age. The natural curves of the spine may become more pronounced, causing the shoulders and head to move forward. This can make someone appear shorter, even without a major change in the length of their bones.

Age-related loss of muscle strength and changes in the ligaments that support the spine can contribute to these changes.

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At what age do people start losing height?

Height loss

Height loss can begin earlier than many people expect.

According to Anderson, some people notice small changes in their 30s, but the reduction usually becomes more noticeable from their 40s and may accelerate in later life.

He also refers to a long-running study in which men lost an average of about 2cm between the ages of 36 and 69, while women lost approximately 2.4cm over the same period.

Women may experience greater height loss partly because bone loss can accelerate after menopause.

This does not mean everyone will lose the same amount of height. The rate varies from person to person, depending on factors such as bone health, muscle strength and changes in posture.

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How osteoporosis can make height loss worse

osteoporosis

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Another important factor is osteoporosis, a condition that makes bones weaker and more likely to break.

As people age, the body gradually begins to break down bone faster than it replaces it. When bones become less dense and fragile, the vertebrae in the spine can become vulnerable to compression or fractures.

Sometimes, a weakened vertebra can collapse or become compressed without a person experiencing an obvious injury. This can reduce height and contribute to a more pronounced stoop.

Women may face an increased risk of bone loss after menopause, but osteoporosis can affect men as well.

This is why a noticeable reduction in height should not always be dismissed as simply getting older.

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When should you be concerned about losing height?

A gradual loss of a little height is generally expected with ageing. However, a more substantial reduction deserves attention.

Anderson notes that Australian osteoporosis guidance recommends investigating height loss of 3cm or more to rule out a compressed or fractured vertebra.

New or persistent back pain, a more noticeable stoop or changes in posture alongside height loss are also reasons to seek medical advice.

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It is important not to assume that every older person who becomes shorter has osteoporosis. A healthcare professional can assess the change and determine whether further examination or a bone-density test is needed.

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Can you prevent yourself from getting shorter?

Exercising

You may not be able to stop all age-related height loss, but looking after your bones and muscles can help protect your posture and mobility.

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Regular physical activity, particularly strength and weight-bearing exercises such as walking and resistance training, can help maintain muscle strength and bone health.

Eating a balanced diet that provides enough calcium and protein is also important. Vitamin D helps the body absorb calcium, so it is worth discussing your needs with a healthcare professional.

Paying attention to posture and maintaining strength in the muscles that support your back can also help you stand more comfortably as you age.