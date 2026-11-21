10 signs your body may not be tolerating certain foods
Repeated bloating, stomach cramps and diarrhoea may indicate food intolerance.
Itchy skin, swelling and breathing difficulties may signal a food allergy.
Keeping a food diary and seeking medical advice can help identify the cause.
Have you ever eaten a particular food and later experienced stomach discomfort, bloating or an unusual reaction? If it keeps happening, it may be worth paying attention to what you eat.
While some reactions are caused by food allergies, others may be linked to food intolerance, a condition in which the body has difficulty digesting certain foods or ingredients.
Food intolerance and food allergy are different. An allergy involves the immune system and can sometimes be life-threatening, while an intolerance commonly causes digestive discomfort. Both can produce symptoms that should not be ignored.
Here are 10 possible signs that certain foods may not agree with your body.
1. Frequent bloating
If your stomach often feels swollen, tight or unusually full after eating, certain foods may be triggering excess gas or digestive discomfort. This can happen with lactose intolerance and other digestive sensitivities.
2. Stomach pain and cramps
Repeated stomach pain or abdominal cramps after eating particular foods may indicate that your digestive system is struggling to process an ingredient. Pay attention if the discomfort keeps returning after eating the same food.
3. Frequent diarrhoea
Loose or watery stools after eating certain foods can be another sign of food intolerance. For example, people with lactose intolerance may experience diarrhoea after consuming milk and other dairy products.
4. Excessive gas
Passing gas is normal, but excessive gas, especially when accompanied by bloating and stomach discomfort, may suggest that certain foods are not being properly digested.
5. Nausea or vomiting
Feeling sick after eating particular foods can occur with food intolerance or an allergic reaction. However, vomiting can also result from food poisoning and other illnesses, so recurring episodes should be assessed by a healthcare professional.
6. Itchy skin or hives
An itchy rash or raised bumps on the skin after eating may indicate a food allergy. These reactions can develop shortly after consuming the food and may occur alongside other symptoms.
7. Swelling of the lips, face or tongue
Swelling around the lips, eyes, face or tongue can be a warning sign of an allergic reaction. It should not be dismissed, particularly if it occurs after eating a particular food.
8. Sneezing or breathing difficulties
Some food allergies can cause sneezing, a runny nose, coughing, wheezing or difficulty breathing. These symptoms may occur alongside skin or digestive reactions.
9. Unusual tiredness
Some people with food intolerance report feeling unusually tired or exhausted after eating certain foods. However, tiredness has several possible causes and, on its own, does not establish that someone has a food intolerance.
10. Constipation
Although food intolerance is commonly associated with diarrhoea, some people also experience constipation. If difficulty passing stools repeatedly occurs alongside other symptoms after eating particular foods, it is worth discussing with a healthcare professional.
What should you do if certain foods make you feel unwell?
If you suspect that a particular food is causing repeated reactions, start by keeping a food diary. Record what you eat, when you eat it and any symptoms you experience afterwards. This can help you and your healthcare professional identify possible patterns.
You should also seek medical advice rather than eliminating several food groups from your diet without guidance. A healthcare professional can assess your symptoms and recommend appropriate tests where necessary.
Avoid relying on unvalidated home food-intolerance tests, as they may produce misleading results.
When to seek emergency help: Swelling of the tongue or throat, difficulty breathing, throat tightness, fainting or severe dizziness after eating may indicate anaphylaxis, a potentially life-threatening allergic reaction. Seek emergency medical attention immediately.
Ultimately, not every stomach ache or skin reaction means your body is rejecting a particular food. However, when the same symptoms repeatedly occur after eating, it is worth finding out why rather than simply ignoring them.
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