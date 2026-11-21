Ghana's Black Challenge made history by defeating defending champions Turkey 4-3 on penalties in Mexico to reach their first-ever Amputee World Cup final. They will now battle fellow African side Morocco for the global crown.

Ghana's national amputee football team, the Black Challenge, have qualified for the final of the 2026 Amputee Football World Cup for the first time in their history after defeating defending champions Turkey 4-3 on penalties.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ghana's national amputee football team, the Black Challenge

The semi-final, played in Mexico, ended 1-1 after extra time before Ghana won in the shootout to secure a place in Sunday's final.

Ghana broke the deadlock in the first half of extra time through Mubarik Mohammed, who converted a penalty to put the Black Challenge ahead.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Turkey responded in the second half of extra time to level the score and force the match into a penalty shootout.

Out of 7 a side, both Ghana and Turkey were down to 6 after red cards shown to both teams.

The Black Challenge will face fellow African side Morocco in the final of the competition on Sunday, November 22, at the San Martín Stadium in Mexico.

The final is scheduled for 1:30 a.m. on Monday, November 23.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ghana will be chasing their first-ever world title after reaching the final for the first time since making their World Cup debut.

The achievement marks a significant improvement on their previous best performances, when they finished sixth in the 2010 and 2012 editions, according to 3News.

READ ALSO: Ghana rise to 69th in FIFA rankings following AFCON qualifying victories

The Black Challenge are, however, no strangers to continental success. They are two-time African champions, having won the African Amputee Football Championship in 2021 and 2024. Their 2024 triumph came after a 2-1 victory over Morocco in the final.