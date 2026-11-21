Abusuapanyin Adomako Nyantakyi has asked the High Court to commit Sarah Adwoa Safo to prison for allegedly defying a court injunction prohibiting the burial of Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka.

Abusuapanyin Adomako Nyantakyi has filed a contempt application against Sarah Adwoa Safo over the burial of Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka.

He alleges that Adwoa Safo went ahead with the burial despite a July 29, 2026, court order restraining her from organising it.

The family is asking the High Court to commit her to prison for contempt and order her to disclose the deceased’s burial location.

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The head of the Essumeja Aduana Kotoko Royal Family, Abusuapanyin Adomako Nyantakyi, has asked the High Court to commit former Member of Parliament Sarah Adwoa Safo to prison for allegedly disobeying an injunction that restrained her from organising the burial of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka.

In an application for contempt of court, Mr Nyantakyi alleges that Ms Adwoa Safo went ahead with the burial despite being aware of the court order issued on July 29, 2026.

He is also asking the court to order her to disclose where the remains of the Kristo Asafo Mission founder were laid to rest, claiming that the final resting place remains unknown to him as head of the family.

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According to an affidavit filed in support of the application, Mr Nyantakyi first took legal action against Ms Safo and Enterprise Funeral Services Ghana Ltd, which trades as Transitions, on July 27, 2026.

He subsequently applied for an interim injunction to prevent the burial, and the court granted the request on July 29, 2026.

The affidavit states that Ms Safo later became aware of the injunction and filed an application asking the court to suspend and set it aside. However, Mr Nyantakyi alleges that she proceeded with the funeral despite the order.

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He has attached videos of the burial service to the court application as evidence of the alleged breach. He further claims that Ms Safo was seen dancing and making gestures during the funeral, which he interpreted as a sign of defiance towards the court.

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The affidavit also cites comments allegedly made by some individuals during the burial and a thanksgiving service held afterwards. One of them was Kwame Asamoah Dwomoh, identified in the affidavit as a member of the Old Tafo branch of the Kristo Asafo Mission.

Mr Nyantakyi claims he declared that the burial would take place regardless of the court's orders.The affidavit also refers to a description of Ms Safo as a “mafia” by Kwabena Asiamah, popularly known as Ajagurajah, during the thanksgiving service.

Mr Nyantakyi argues that the alleged actions and comments could undermine the authority of the courts and encourage members of the public to disregard judicial orders.

He is therefore seeking Ms Safo's committal to prison for contempt and an order compelling her to disclose the location of Apostle Safo Kantanka's final resting place.

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