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Kantanka’s funeral halted as court issues 10-day injunction on burial rites

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 13:20 - 29 July 2026
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Israel Sarfo (left) and Sarah Adwoa Safo (right)
Israel Sarfo (left) and Sarah Adwoa Safo (right)
An Accra High Court has placed a 10-day interim injunction on the funeral and burial arrangements for the late Apostle Prof. Emeritus Ing. Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, preventing former Dome-Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo from proceeding with the ceremonies.
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  • An Accra High Court has issued a 10-day interim injunction stopping Sarah Adwoa Safo from proceeding with the funeral and burial arrangements for her late father, Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka.

  • The order followed an application by the Kristo Asafo Mission over disagreements concerning who has the legal authority to oversee the late industrialist’s final funeral rites.

  • The court’s decision puts the planned 30 and 31 July 2026 funeral arrangements on hold, despite Adwoa Safo previously insisting that the ceremonies would go ahead as scheduled.

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Citi News reported that the order was granted after the Kristo Asafo Mission filed an application concerning matters linked to the estate of the late industrialist and founder of the mission.

Lawyer Nana Kofi Safo Kantanka, who represents the Kristo Asafo Mission, confirmed that the injunction temporarily restrains Adwoa Safo from making or executing any funeral arrangements until the court reviews the issues before it.

READ MORE: Adwoa Safo warns brother against disrupting Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's funeral

The legal action stems from an ongoing disagreement within the Safo family over who has the legitimate authority to oversee the final funeral rites and implement the wishes of Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka.

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The court’s decision effectively suspends the funeral plans that had been scheduled for 30 and 31 July 2026, pending further determination of the matter.

However, before the court order was issued, Adwoa Safo had maintained that the funeral would proceed as planned. Speaking on Eyewitness News on Tuesday, 28 July, she warned her brother, Kwadwo Safo Akofena, against interfering with the arrangements.

She said;

READ MORE: Choirmaster breaks down in tears at airport ahead of Beverly Afaglo’s funeral

I want to remind him and his thugs that they are under a bail bond, and that bond is to be of good behaviour
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The development has intensified the public dispute surrounding the burial of Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, with the court’s injunction now creating uncertainty over when and how the final funeral rites will take place.

Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, a renowned Ghanaian inventor, industrialist and founder of the Kristo Asafo Mission, passed away after decades of religious leadership and contributions to indigenous technology.

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