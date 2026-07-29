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Ghana Weather Today: Slight rain to continue this afternoon across coastal areas, GMet Forecasts

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 10:04 - 29 July 2026
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Ghana Weather Today: Slight rain to continue this afternoon across coastal areas, GMet Forecasts
GMet forecasts continued afternoon rain across Ghana's coastal areas on July 29, while northern regions enjoy sunny intervals before evening thunderstorms. Check the latest weather outlook.
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Ghanaians should keep their umbrellas close this afternoon as the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) forecasts continued light rain across parts of the coast and some inland communities, while residents in the northern sector are expected to experience intervals of sunshine before thunderstorms develop later in the day.

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According to GMet's 18-hour forecast for Wednesday, July 29, slight rain that affected parts of the coast this morning is expected to persist into the afternoon under mostly cloudy conditions. Coastal cities including Accra, Kasoa, Winneba, Cape Coast, Takoradi, Axim, Anloga and Aflao all have a 30% chance of light rain during the afternoon.

Meanwhile, the forest and transition belts will experience mixed weather conditions. Areas such as Ho, Tarkwa and Sefwi Bekwai are expected to record rain, while Koforidua, Akim Oda and Kwahu Tafo have a 40% probability of rainfall.

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Residents in Kumasi, Obuasi and Kintampo can expect intervals of sunshine during the afternoon, although the weather is likely to become unstable later in the evening with thunderstorms and rain.

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Across the northern sector, sunshine is forecast to break through the clouds during the afternoon, with temperatures expected to climb between 30°C and 33°C. However, GMet says thunderstorms with rain are likely to develop later in the evening and spread into parts of the transition and middle belts.

The agency forecasts maximum afternoon temperatures of:

  • 29°C along the coast

  • 30°C in the forest zone

  • 31°C across the transition belt

  • 33°C in the northern sector33°C in the northern sector

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GMet also noted that patches of mist formed over forested and mountainous areas earlier in the day, while the state of the sea remains rough, prompting caution for fishermen and other marine users.

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Although the overall weather risk remains low for many parts of the country this afternoon, GMet advises the public to stay alert for changing conditions, especially in areas where rain and thunderstorms are expected later today.

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