FIFA plans record $10bn football development fund with a major funding boost for member associations

FIFA has proposed investing more than $10 billion in football development worldwide, significantly increasing funding for all 211 member associations through an expanded FIFA Forward programme.

FIFA has unveiled an ambitious proposal to invest more than $10 billion in global football development, a move that would significantly increase financial support for all 211 member associations if approved.

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The governing body announced that the initiative, subject to approval by FIFA Member Associations and the FIFA Council, would represent the largest investment in football development ever made by any sports organisation.

The proposed package would dramatically increase funding through FIFA's development programmes, with every member association eligible for substantially higher financial support over the next three funding cycles.

Under the proposal, each of FIFA's 211 member associations could receive:

An optional $20 million in one-time funding through the new FIFA Fast Forward Programme (FFFP) for special infrastructure and development projects.

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$20 million in FIFA Forward funding during the 2027-2030 cycle, up from the current $8 million allocation.

$22 million for the 2031-2034 funding cycle.

$24 million for the 2035-2038 cycle.

FIFA Forward Enterprise to drive investment

To finance the expanded programme, FIFA plans to establish FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE), a wholly owned subsidiary that will manage the organisation's commercial rights and tournament operations, including broadcasting, sponsorship, ticketing and licensing.

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Despite the new commercial structure, FIFA stressed it would retain complete control over football governance, competitions, the international match calendar and all regulatory decisions.

FFE is expected to raise up to $4.2 billion from carefully selected long-term investors later this year. The investment would be based on an initial valuation of $20 billion, with investors acquiring only minority, non-controlling stakes.

FIFA emphasised that all net profits generated by FFE would be reinvested into football development worldwide.

Infantino: Football's growth must benefit everyone

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said the proposal is designed to ensure that football's commercial success benefits every nation, regardless of its size or financial strength.

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According to Infantino, FIFA's mission is to promote sustainable and inclusive football development while giving every member association the opportunity to shape its own future through increased investment.

He added that the governing body intends to invest heavily in smaller and developing football nations to ensure the game's economic growth is shared globally.

Funding to support infrastructure and women's football

The increased investment would strengthen several key areas of football development, including:

Stadium construction and renovation

National training centres

Grassroots football programmes

Coaching education

National team development

Domestic competitions

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Women's football

Through the FIFA Fast Forward Programme, member associations would be able to access additional capital for major infrastructure projects that would otherwise be difficult to finance within a single funding cycle.

Participation in the programme would remain voluntary.

Inspired by World Cup 2026 success

FIFA said the proposal follows the success of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which attracted nearly 16 million fans across stadiums and fan festivals while reaching billions of viewers worldwide.

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The governing body also highlighted the growing competitiveness of emerging football nations, pointing to World Cup debutants Cape Verde and Curaçao, whose progress was supported through years of investment under the FIFA Forward programme.

Approval is still required

The proposal remains subject to approval by a majority of FIFA's 211 member associations and the FIFA Council before it can be implemented.